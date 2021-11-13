Tennessee welcomes No. 1 Georgia into Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday as the Volunteers will look to spoil the Bulldogs undefeated season. While the Bulldogs are the favorites to walk away winners, here are some faces that could make an impact for the Volunteers.
Hendon Hooker, quarterback, #5
The transfer from Virginia Tech has taken on an important starting role in a crowded Tennessee quarterback room this fall. Since taking over the top spot Hooker has been great, throwing for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns. The quarterback also takes care of the football as he has thrown only two interceptions on 186 pass attempts. Hooker’s legs also play a factor when he takes the field. He sits second on the team in rushing yards with 458 yards so far this year.
Jeremy Banks, linebacker, #33
Banks has played a large role in a Tennessee defense that has had an up and down year. The linebacker leads the team in tackles with 74 total tackles to date. He also creates the most disruption for other teams as he leads the Volunteers with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Banks sits at third in the SEC in total tackles heading into Week 11.
JaVonta Payton, wide receiver, #3
Payton, a transfer from Mississippi State, has seen a strong start to his Tennessee career. The receiver is currently only third on the team in total yards but is the Volunteers big play threat each game. Payton has 365 receiving yards on the season, however, he leads the team in both yards per catch, with 26.07, and receiving touchdowns, with six. Payton’s longest catch of the year went for 75 yards.
Jaylen McCollough, defensive back, #22
McCollough, a native of Cobb County Georgia, has been a force to be reckoned with in the Volunteer's defense this season. The defensive back leads the team in interceptions with three, a number that ranks him third in the SEC in that category. He also sits sixth on the team in total tackles with 36. McCollough will look to find his fourth interception when the Bulldogs visit Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend.
Tiyon Evans, running back, #8
Evans, the starting running back for the Volunteers, leads the team in rushing yards with 525 to date. The number only ranks Evans 11th in the SEC in that category, one spot ahead of Georgia’s Zamir White. The tailback has accumulated his yards tally on just 81 rushes this season. He currently sits at third in the SEC in yards per rush with an average of 6.48 in that category.