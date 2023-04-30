The Georgia men’s and women’s tennis programs announced a $26.7 million dollar renovation to the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Facility in November 2022. Construction is still ongoing on Agriculture Drive, with a potential end date sometime in the winter.
What propelled this upgrade was the fact that the indoor facility had just four courts, below the NCAA standard of six to host nationals.
“We are so thankful for the vision and support of the University of Georgia,” men’s tennis head coach Manny Diaz said. “When completed, our new six-court indoor facility will be one of the best in the nation and we will once again be able to host NCAA championships.”
According to Tanner Stines — the associate athletic director for facility operations and capital projects — this facility upgrade had been in the works.
“The construction was all part of a master plan that included the grandstands and a new press box,” Stines said.
The new facility will feature 570 new seats and increased handicap accessibility. There will be six courts, locker rooms on game day as well as a team meeting room. Additionally, an officials’ lounge, electronic scoring and both indoor and outdoor concession stand will all be included in the new facility.
“I am extremely excited that we are beginning construction on our new indoor tennis facility,” women’s tennis head coach Jeff Wallace said. “This will greatly enhance our tennis programs going forward.”
University of Georgia Athletics released renderings of the new facility back in November, which is one of the final stages before construction begins.
According to Stines, the concept was in the works during his first stint at the university from 2011-2015, but COVID-19 delayed a large part of the project.
“COVID caused a little bit of a pause between the two projects, but the indoors was phase two of that project,” Stines said.
The delay did not hinder the university too much, as Georgia is set as the host site for the 2026 NCAA men’s and women’s tennis championships.
“We’re looking to get it done by winter, between November and February of 2023-24,” Stines said.
The new facility will allow the Georgia faithful to watch some of the premiere players in collegiate tennis, rain or shine, even if the construction can become a nuisance.
“Along with our recently renovated outdoor stadium, we look forward to giving our fans a great place to watch tennis,” Diaz said.