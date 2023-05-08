Drake Bernstein has been named the next head coach of the Georgia women’s tennis team following current head coach Jeff Wallace’s retirement, according to a press release from the UGA Athletic Association. Bernstein is currently serving alongside Wallace — in Wallace’s 38th year at the helm — as the team’s associate head coach.
“Drake has continued to elevate our women’s tennis program on a national level during his 11 seasons as the associate head coach, and he is more than ready for this opportunity,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “He knows what it takes to be a national champion and how to achieve success both on and off the court. Drake has helped lead Georgia to SEC and NCAA championships, and I know the program will continue to experience this same level of success under his leadership.”
The Winder, Georgia native recorded 196 wins during his four-year career as an athlete at Georgia, good for the 16th-highest mark in program history. He was also a member of Georgia’s 2008 national championship team. After graduation, Bernstein spent a year as a coach at Alabama, before returning to Georgia in 2012.
“He's brought so much and it's amazing that it's been 11 years already, time certainly flies,” Wallace said. “But, he's a great motivator. He's a great recruiter. He's good, really good, with the players in mind. He's got a huge passion for UGA. He's got a huge passion for tennis and I just feel like we've been really, really fortunate to have him on board. He's really just been able to get to keep our program at a high level of excellence.”
In his time as a coach in Athens, the Bulldogs have accumulated a 233-51 record, while also attending 10 consecutive NCAA tournaments. The team has three regular season SEC titles and three SEC tournament championships during Bernstein’s 11 years as a coach.
“I am eager for the opportunity to carry on the tradition that Jeff has created,” Bernstein said. “Our program will continue to be built on love for UGA, the Bulldog Nation, the love of the game and each other. I firmly believe that there is no better college tennis experience in the country. I look forward to coaching and recruiting student-athletes who will embrace wearing red and black and all that it means to be a Bulldog.”
Bernstein has helped the team to a 24-4 record this year and the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament. Bernstein will make his next appearance in Athens on Friday, May 12, when Georgia faces Oklahoma in the tournament’s round of 16, as the team pursues a final national championship with Wallace at the helm.