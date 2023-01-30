In the championship match of the ITA Kickoff weekend, the No. 6 ranked University of Georgia women’s tennis team hosted and defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-1. Georgia is now the first team to secure a spot at the 2023 ITA Women’s National Team Indoor Championships.
“First of all, Notre Dame played a really great match," Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace said. "They have a good team and I think they are going to have a really good year.”
Play started out with doubles, where Notre Dame swept Georgia. Georgia’s duo of graduate Meg Kowalski and sophomore Mell Reasco lost to junior Julia Andreach and sophomore Carrie Beckman of Notre Dame, 6-3.
The Fighting Irish went on to clinch the doubles point on court three, as senior Ania Hertel and freshman Anastasiia Lopata fell to junior Yashna Yellayi and freshman Rylie Hanford 7-5.
From here on out, Georgia outperformed Notre Dame in singles play. Reasco made up for her loss in doubles, as she picked up Georgia’s first win of the day. She defeated Yellayi 6-3, 6-2 on court three. Hertel followed suit, easily defeating Notre Dame’s freshman Bojana Pozder 6-3, 6-1 on court five.
The Bulldogs continued to roll past the Fighting Irish in singles play, as Kowalski handily defeated the No. 102 ranked Nibedita “Nibi” Ghosh 6-0, 6-3 on court four. Sophomore Dasha Vidmanova, the only player without a loss to make up for, clinched the match— and the singles sweep— with a 7-5, 6-2 win over the Irish’s Andreach on court two.
“I'm super impressed with how our team rebounded after just getting beat in the doubles point,” Wallace said. “Singles started really well with how many first sets we were able to get. Closing out matches. It was high-level tennis. Everybody played great. A lot of fight. A lot of heart. A lot of determination. That is what it took. You have to earn that trip to Seattle and that's what we did."
The Bulldogs now hit the road and travel to Chapel Hill, N.C.to take on the second-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.