After traveling to Chicago, Georgia men’s tennis had played in two matches at the ITA Indoor Championships. After a win against South Carolina and a loss to TCU, Georgia was eliminated from the tournament, but not done with matches.
The Bulldogs (6-5) were pushed to the consolation bracket where they would match up against the No. 6-ranked and seven-seeded University of Southern California (7-3) on Feb. 19, the third day of the tournament. Georgia had lost to the Trojans just two weeks prior 4-2.
The match on Sunday started out just like the two schools’ previous match, with the Bulldogs securing the doubles point.
Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston were pitted against USC’s Wojtek Marek and Samuel Rubell, where they lost 6-4.
Despite this, Georgia rebounded, getting wins on courts one and two. The No. 24-ranked duo of Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde secured a 6-4 win over the Trojans’ No. 12-ranked duo of Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye. On court two, Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca won in a tiebreaker over USC’s Peter Makk and Lodewijk Westrate 7-6(5).
The doubles point put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 heading into singles action.
No. 62-ranked Croyder kept the scoring up for Georgia, finishing off No. 118-ranked Frye 6-1, 6-2 on court four, putting the Bulldogs up 2-0.
USC held strong in the Windy City and got wins on courts three and six. On court three, No. 69-ranked Marek defeated the Bulldogs’ No. 87-ranked Bryde 6-4, 6-4 and on court six, Miguel Perez Peña fell to the Trojans’ Westrate 6-4, 6-4 as well. This propelled USC to a 2-2 stalemate with Georgia with three matches remaining.
Giusca managed to get a strong win for the Bulldogs on court five, with a 7-6(2), 6-4 win over the No. 82-ranked Ryan Colby to put Georgia on the brink of victory.
The No. 5-ranked Quinn excelled, defeating USC’s No. 35-ranked Dostanic 7-6(3), 7-5 to clinch the victory for Georgia 4-2. Quinn pushed his record against the familiar Dostanic to 2-1 with the win.
The only match left unfinished was between No. 8-ranked Henning and No. 34-ranked Makk, with Henning up 5-7, 6-3, 2-0.
"Absolutely ecstatic for this group of guys," head coach Manny Diaz said. "They have learned to fight like dogs and to believe in themselves. We've been on the road a bunch so far this season, but it's made them tougher. It should serve us well down the road.”
The Bulldogs leave Chicago with two top-ten wins under their belt and a 6-5 overall record on the season. The tournament segues into conference play for the Bulldogs, where they will exclusively play until the NCAA tournament in May.
The Bulldogs’ first in-conference foe is the Alabama Crimson Tide, who they travel to on March 2.