The No. 7 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores 7-0 at home on Saturday, March 11.
This was the Bulldogs’ fifth win in a row, as they opened up SEC play a perfect 4-0. Perfect could also be used to describe their throttling of the Commodores on Saturday, where they won 14 of the 15 sets played across singles and doubles.
Vanderbilt got off to a surprising start. Its duo of Siim Troost and Jeremie Casabon dispatching and upsetting the Bulldogs’ No. 11 ranked duo of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde 6-0 on court one.
Georgia’s duo of fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca responded and made quick work of Vanderbilt’s Michael Ross and Nathan Cox 6-1 on court two.
The doubles point was decided on court three between the Bulldogs’ fifth-year seniors Britton Johnston and Blake Croyder and the Commodores’ Joubert Klopper and Macsen Sisam.
Sisam and Klopper were up, but Johnston and Croyder rallied back to force a tiebreaker that they won to mark a final score of 7-6(7-2). Georgia, up 1-0 early heading into singles play, continued its momentum and then some.
No. 2 Quinn got off the court first, defeating the Commodores’ Cox 6-2, 6-0 on court one. This was his fifth-straight victory in singles, putting his record at 7-7 on the year after a sluggish start. The win put Georgia up 2-0.
No. 90 Croyder finished next on court four, defeating Vanderbilt’s Ross 6-3, 6-3 to put Georgia in the drivers’ seat, now up 3-0 in the match.
The match was decided on court six by sophomore Thomas Paulsell. He picked up his first win of the year and the first clinching point of his career. He defeated the Commodores’ Sisam 6-3, 6-3 to put the nail in the coffin 4-0.
"Thomas did a great job," head coach Manny Diaz said. "He came out and was struggling to find his rhythm, but showed a lot of resolve and a lot of composure.”
Keeping his composure was a major help for Paulsell, who attributed a slow start to “a little rust and a little nerves.”
"I just kept taking deep breaths and kept trusting myself, kept giving myself positive affirmations, and I just kept going,” Paulsell said. “Kept my head down and kept playing point-by-point."
The two teams decided to finish the remaining three matches, with Georgia sweeping all three. No. 101 Giusca got a win over Troost 6-4, 6-3 on court four to pick up his fifth win in his last seven singles matches.
No. 15 Henning overcame a first-set scare against Klopper, but ultimately won in straight sets 7-6(7-5), 6-3 on court two. Henning now sports a 9-4 record on the year, and his win inched Georgia closer to a perfect match.
Georgia’s sophomore Miguel Perez Peña picked up his first career court five win over Casabon 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) to close the match out for Georgia 7-0. This improved his record to 8-4 on the year.
The Bulldogs’ next match was on Saturday, March 18 at home against the No. 20-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. It rounded out their homestand and was a marquee matchup at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.