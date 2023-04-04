The No. 8 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team defeated Arkansas 4-0 In Fayetteville, Arkansas at the Billingsley Tennis Center on April 2.
The Bulldogs extended their win streak against SEC opponents to 8-0 after a successful week against Kentucky and Arkansas. They preserve their spot in the rankings and improve their overall record to 14-5. The Razorbacks continue their losing streak against SEC opponents, 0-8.
Georgia had an effective start to doubles play on court one with freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde. The No. 9 ranked duo began doubles play with a 6-2 win against Arkansas’ Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel. This is Quinn and Bryde’s fourth-straight win on court one.
Looking to clinch the doubles point, fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston had a similar outcome to Quinn and Bryde, pulling out a 6-2 win against Arkansas’ Benedikt Emesz and Foster Rogers.
Georgia clinched the doubles point with this win, and prevented Arkansas from winning a doubles match, as both teams opted to leave the match between Georgia’s fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca and Arkansas’ Stefanos Savva and Alan Sau Franco unfinished. At the time of Croyder and Johnston’s win, Henning and Giusca were up 5-2.
Georgia continued to reign victorious over Arkansas throughout singles play. First to finish was No. 99 ranked Croyder, who secured two consecutive wins against Sau Franco 6-4, 6-4. This win brought Georgia up 2-0, leading the team to have to win two more singles matches to clinch the entire match.
Next to finish was No. 4 Quinn, who was facing Savva on court one. Quinn also had two consistent sets against his opponent, winning 6-4, 6-4. This win continues to improve Quinn’s personal record, now winning six out of his previous seven singles matches.
The match-clinching 6-4, 6-1 win came from Bulldog sophomore Miguel Perez Peña against Razorback Gerard Planelles. Peña solidified his effectiveness on the team, as this win extends his winning streak to six-straight wins in singles matches. This was also Peña’s first match-clinching win of the season.
Both teams opted to leave the remaining singles matches unfinished after winning the overall match 4-0, just as they did with the remaining doubles match. At the time of Perez Peña’s win, No. 19 Henning was down one set 7-6 (7-4) and was down 0-2 in his second set against Arkansas’ Manuel. On court three, Bryde was handed a loss in his first set 2-6, and tied in his second set 5-5 against Burdet. On court five, No. 116 Giusca was also down one set 3-6 and down 3-4 in his second set against Planelles.
Georgia continues its travels to Columbia, South Carolina where the team faces the No. 6 Gamecocks for the second time this season on April 7. Georgia heads on the road with the possibility of continuing its extensive winning streak against SEC opponents.