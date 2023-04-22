On Friday, April 21, the No. 1 seeded Georgia men’s tennis team swept the No. 8 seeded Florida 4-0 in Auburn, Alabama at the Yarbrough Tennis Center during the team’s first match of the SEC championship.
This win comes almost two weeks after the Bulldogs previously beat the Gators 4-3 on April 9 in Gainesville, Florida.
"We had phenomenal effort from everyone today," head coach Manny Diaz said. "The biggest thing I took from this match was that our guys responded to some of the challenges that we had against Florida in our previous match. We got beat on five and six in singles and lost the doubles point in the previous match, and we turned all of those around in our favor today. I'm very proud of our effort, focus and the way we battled out there.”
With this win, Georgia advances to the semifinals and will play the No. 5 seeded Texas A&M. Texas A&M defeated No. 4 South Carolina 4-2 on Friday, April 21 to proceed on to the semifinals. Georgia defeated Texas A&M on March 9, 5-2.
Georgia started off doubles play successfully, winning the first match 6-2. The No. 7 ranked duo of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde pulled off an upset against the No. 4 ranked duo of Axel Nefve and Will Grant. The pair secured their 13th win on court one. This is also the duo’s ninth win over a ranked opponent this season.
Second to finish was the pair of fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston. The two clinched the doubles point for Georgia with a 6-1 win against Lukas Greif and Jonah Braswell on court three.
The teams opted to leave the matchup between fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca against Nate Bonetto and Tanapatt Nirundorn unfinished. At the time of Croyder and Johnston’s win, Henning and Giusca were down 4-3.
To begin singles play, Giusca achieved a straight-set win 6-2, 6-3 against Nirundorn. Giusca’s win extended his personal record on court six to four wins, and also extended Georgia’s lead against Florida 2-0. Two more singles sets and Georgia would advance to the semifinals.
Sophomore Miguel Perez Peña was next to finish on court six. Facing Bonetto, he looked to put Georgia up 3-0 against Florida. Perez Peña bested Bonetto 6-2, 6-3, with his match ultimately coming out to a similar outcome as Giusca’s.
To finalize the Bulldogs’ win on court one, No. 4 Quinn earned his fifth match-clinching win against No. 37 Nefve 6-4, 6-4. Quinn, who has won five SEC Freshman of the Week awards this season, clinched the match for Georgia at his first SEC tournament.
"For me to be able to clinch the match, especially my first SEC tournament match, is pretty special," Quinn said.
Both teams opted to leave the remaining three matches unfinished. At the time of Quinn’s win, No. 15 Henning had lost one set 7-6 (10-8), and was down in the second set 2-0 against No. 95 Grant on court two. On court three, No. 119 Bryde was landed a 6-3 loss by No. 86 Braswell, but was up 3-2 in his second set. On court four, No. 101 Croyder defeated Greif in his first set 7-6 (7-4), and was up 3-2 in his second set.
Georgia will face Texas A&M in the semifinals on Saturday, April 22, as the team looks to win its first SEC tournament championship since 2017.