On Sunday, the No. 13-ranked Georgia men’s tennis team (4-3) took on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) and won 5-2 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex in Atlanta. This was Georgia’s 12th-straight victory in the series against its neighboring rivals.
The Yellow Jackets got off to a strong start against Georgia, sweeping in doubles to take a 1-0 advantage early at home. The No. 60-ranked Yellow Jacket duo of Andres Martin and Marcus McDaniel defeated the Bulldogs’ No. 24-ranked duo of fifth-year senior Trent Bryde and freshman Ethan Quinn 6-2 on court one.
Following the action, Georgia fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston lost to Brandon McKinney and Rohan Sachdev 6-4 on court three to clinch the doubles point for Georgia Tech.
“This was a tough, tough challenge. Georgia Tech played outstanding in doubles,” head coach Manuel Diaz said.
One doubles match was left unfinished, with fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca down 5-4 against the Yellow Jackets’ Keshav Chopra and Elias Shokry.
In singles matches, No. 5-ranked Quinn got Georgia on the board with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Georgia Tech’s No. 63-ranked Martin to tie the match 1-1. The scoring didn’t stop there. No. 62-ranked Croyder gave Georgia the lead with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Shokry on court five to give Georgia a 2-1 advantage.
Georgia Tech bounced back on court two, with the Yellow Jackets’ McDaniel defeating No. 8-ranked Henning in two straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to tie the match 2-2. However, the Bulldogs’ resolve was tested and they responded by winning the last three matches to take the win.
On court six, sophomore Miguel Perez Peña defeated McKinney 6-1, 6-4 to give Georgia a 3-2 lead. The clincher came from the No. 87-ranked Bryde on court three, defeating an evenly matched opponent in Georgia Tech’s No. 86-ranked Chopra on two tiebreakers, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (0).
“This is five years in a row for our graduate seniors and our redshirt seniors, we have four of those guys who have done a tremendous job going 5-0 against Georgia Tech,” Diaz said.
This gave Georgia the 4-2 win, but the rival schools agreed amongst themselves that Giusca and Sachdev could finish their third set on court four. Giusca got the win 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0 to round things out for Georgia’s trip to Atlanta 5-2.
“Georgia Tech is a fine team, they are well coached and gave us a tremendous challenge coming in here and playing them in their indoor facility,” Diaz said. “They believed in themselves and pulled out the win.”
Georgia moves to 4-3 with the victory and now turns its attention to the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4) in Chicago on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to get prepped before starting their ITA Men’s Indoor National Championships tournament in Chicago on Friday.