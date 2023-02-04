On Monday, the No. 15-ranked Georgia Bulldogs men’s tennis team (2-2) grinded out a win against Louisville (5-1) 4-1 to secure a spot in Chicago for the ITA Men’s Indoor Championship on Feb. 17.
The win came after a rain delay in the third-place matchup between Miami and LSU, which postponed Georgia’s game until after 5 p.m., over two and a half hours after the scheduled time.
“It was a bit concerning, when you start at 5:15, you wonder if your team is going to get stale,” head coach Manuel Diaz said.
When the match finally commenced, doubles. were up first. The No. 55-ranked duo of fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston kicked things off for the Bulldogs. They won their last two games to take the match over Louisville’s Etienne Donnet and Sergio Hernandez 6-4 on court three.
Fifth-year seniors Teodor Giusca and Philip Henning overcame a surge from Louisville’s David Mizrahi and Mathew Fung to clinch the doubles point on a break point for the Bulldogs 6-4.
“We started off in doubles with a lot of energy,” Henning said. “It’s always tough with the weather, it’s important to stay locked in.”
Georgia clinched the doubles point before the No. 19-ranked duo of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde were able to finish. The duo was up 6-5 on Louisville’s No. 9-ranked duo of Natan Rodrigues and Fabien Salle.
In singles, Georgia started off hot, winning five of their six first sets. Louisville showed their own resolve playing on the road, bouncing back to win three of their six set twos. Louisville, an unranked team that’s been just outside the top-25 all season, drew even with Georgia at 1-1 after No. 70-ranked Giusca lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 to Louisville’s No. 42-ranked Donnet on court three.
“They’re a great team,” Diaz said. “They’re a fighting bunch that would not go away.”
Georgia stood strong despite the comeback effort, with sophomore Miguel Perez Peña winning in straight sets over the Cardinals’ Mizrahi 6-3, 6-2. He racked up six break points over two sets on court six to give Georgia a 2-1 advantage.
No. 1-ranked Quinn continued the scoring streak for the Bulldogs, winning both sets on a break point 6-4, 7-5 over Louisville’s No. 25-ranked Rodrigues on court one to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.
With his teammates Bryde and Croyder in decisive third sets on courts four and five, the No. 10-ranked Henning had an opportunity to end the game on court two. After falling down 5-2 in the second set against Louisville’s No. 36-ranked Salle, Henning won five of the last six games in the set to take the victory 6-2, 7-6 (3) and a 4-1 Georgia win.
“I started off well in the first set,” Henning said. “In the beginning of the second set I started going for a little bit too much and I lost my rhythm then I decided to lock it in.”
No. 106-ranked Bryde and No. 21-ranked Croyder were unable to finish their matches. Bryde was up over the Cardinals’ No. 61-ranked Fung 6-1, 3-6, 4-1 and Croyder was down to the Cardinals’ Hernandez 6-2, 2-6, 3-4.
The Bulldogs move to 2-2 on the season and will now turn their attention to No. 18 Stanford and No. 7 USC, who they will play this weekend in Lake Nona, Florida.
“It feels good,” Diaz said. “We’re all a little bit tired, but we’ve earned a good victory today.”