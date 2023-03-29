For the second time this season, the No. 7 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team defeated the No. 51 ranked Louisiana State University 5-2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the LSU Tennis Complex on March 24.
This win led the Bulldogs’ to their sixth-consecutive win since February 19 and their fifth-consecutive SEC win. They moved to 12-5 on the season.
This was the first time Georgia has played LSU since the ITA kick-off weekend. Georgia claimed victory in that matchup too, 4-1.
Georgia started strong by winning the doubles point, succeeding in all three doubles matches. First to finish were fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca, putting a stop to LSU’s Welsh Hotard and Chen Dong in a 6-4 on court two.
Following the Bulldogs’ first doubles match win, No. 9 duo freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde forced a 7-5 victory over No. 48 duo Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson. The Bulldogs mounted a comeback during this match win in order to secure the doubles point.
This pair has continued to prove their effectiveness on the court as they maintain and improve their spot in the rankings. Their current No. 9 ranking is the highest ranked the duo has been, Bryde’s first appearance in the doubles top 10 since 2021, and Quinn’s career-high doubles ranking.
Georgia closed out the doubles matches with fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston getting the 7-5 win against LSU’s Julien Penzlin and George Stoupe. Georgia went up 1-0 against LSU after this win.
The Bulldogs kept their win streak going throughout singles play, winning three successive matches to clinch the entire match. Matches were forced to move indoors due to weather in Baton Rouge, but that did not hinder the Bulldogs’ momentum.
First to finish was Georgia sophomore Miguel Perez Peña, who bested LSU’s Benjamin Ambrosio 6-2, 6-1 on court six. Perez Peña has shown his talents throughout the year with a 20-9 record in singles competition — the most singles wins on the team.
Following Peña’s success, No. 17 Henning achieved the Bulldogs second singles win against No. 92 Dong 6-4, 6-4, allowing UGA to continue its control against LSU and would win the match if the team could win at least one of the remaining four matches.
Bryde clinched the match for Georgia with his win against Hotard 6-4, 7-5, which led Bryde to his fifth match-deciding win this season. Georgia dominated LSU to a 4-0 match score, allowing for the match to possibly end. However, both teams agreed to play until all matches were completed.
LSU gained its first and second points with Penzlin defeating No. 116 Giusca 7-5, 6-3 and Stoupe defeating No. 99 Croyder 7-6(7-3), 7-5.
No. 4 Quinn contributed the last point for the Bulldogs against Latinovic in a hard-fought match. Quinn fell short 3-6 in the first match, but rallied for the win in two back-to-back matches 7-6(7-3), 10-8. This win led the Bulldogs to a final score of 5-2.
Georgia returns home to the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on March 31 to take on the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats, in hopes to continue its win streak against SEC opponents.