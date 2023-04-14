In a Bulldog vs. Bulldog top-15 matchup, the No. 4 Georgia men’s tennis team defeated No. 12 Mississippi State 6-1 at home on Thursday, April 13. This win clinched the SEC outright and secured the team’s 11th straight conference win.
“You have to give it to these guys for really coming back out even after dropping sets and doing it the right way,” head coach Manny Diaz said. “They had to be constructive. Our guys are disciplined. These guys didn't want to share our 42nd championship with anybody."
In doubles, Georgia’s Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca pulled away quickly on court two. With swift net play and skilled cohesion, they shut down the No. 82 ranked duo of Ewen Lumsden and Petar Jovanovic with a 6-2 score.
On court one, the No. 5 ranked duo of Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde struggled to start, quickly falling to a 3-1 deficit to Nemanja Malesevic and Michal Novansky. Despite Georgia’s efforts, Mississippi State took its doubles point on court one with a score of 6-2, leaving the match on court three to break the tie.
Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston went up early against the Mississippi State pair of Gregor Ramskogler and Benito Sanchez Martinez, however, the score became tied at 4-4. As the other courts watched, all four players won their serves, taking the score to 6-6 and into a tense tiebreaker. In back-and-forth match play, Mississippi State pulled ahead, winning the tiebreaker 7-5 and its first and only match point.
No. 105 Croyder claimed the first UGA victory of singles, quickly defeating No. 95 Lumsden 6-2, 6-1 with consistent groundstrokes and an impressive final rally. This marked Croyder’s 100th career win.
“It feels amazing. It did take me five years to do it given our COVID year, but I'm very glad to hit that mark,” Croyder said. “There are plenty of amazing players that have made that happen and I'm glad I can be one of them."
For the second Georgia singles point, Bryde beat No. 112 Carles Hernandez 6-3, 6-4, followed by Giusca’s win over Ramskogler 6-4, 6-4. The singles matches continued, as Georgia held a 3-1 lead.
Clinching the victory for Georgia was No. 4 Quinn’s defeat of No. 104 Malesevic on court one 6-2, 7-5. Earlier this week, Quinn was honored with his fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award.
Despite Georgia’s 4-1 clinch, the two teams elected to play the last two matches out instead of leaving them unfinished. No. 19 Henning defeated Jovanovic 7-6(3), 6-3. Miguel Perez Peña defeated Sanchez Martinez 7-6(4), 6-4, completing Georgia’s sweep of the singles matches.
On Saturday, April 15, Georgia will face No. 25 Ole Miss at home for Senior Day and its final match of the regular season.