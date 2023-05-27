On Friday, May 26, Georgia’s Ethan Quinn made history. His comeback victory against No. 9 Chris Rodesch of Virginia in the semifinals at the NCAA Men’s Singles Tennis Championships, made the No. 2 Quinn the first ever Georgia men’s tennis freshman to advance to the an individual national championship.
“A great win by Ethan,” Georgia head coach Manny Diaz said. “The first set, Chris Rodesch just played really well. It seemed like the better Ethan was playing, Chris was matching him.”
Despite losing the first set 6-2, Quinn rallied back, taking the second set with a 6-2 win of his own. Rodesch matched Quinn until the decisive breaker point in the third set. Tied at three a piece, Quinn got the breaking point at deuce-all to take a 4-3 lead with serve. He did not look back, winning the decisive third set 6-4 and punching his ticket to the finals.
Quinn’s win over Rodesch in the semifinals marks the first time in Bulldogs’ mens’ tennis history that a freshman will compete for the singles championship andthe second time a freshman has gone to the semifinals. Quinn is the seventh Bulldog to reach the finals at all, becoming the first since John Isner in 2007.
“Just joining those elite names, knowing that I’m just the second freshman to reach the semis, with Al Parker, it’s pretty amazing,” Quinn said.
This continued a streak for Quinn, as he has rolled through the field of 64 to get to this point. In the first round, Quinn defeated No. 17 Luc Fomba of TCU in a three-set thriller, 6-7(7), 6-2, 7-5. Quinn went down early in a tight tie-breaker 7-6 (7). He fought back, overcoming Fomba in set two and three, 6-2, 7-5.
In the round of 32, Quinn knocked off No. 58 Ryan Seggerman of North Carolina 6-4, 6-4 to advance. In the round of 16 Quinn defeated No. 15 Nishesh Basavareddy of Stanford 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. The quarterfinals saw Quinn facing stiffer competition as No. 20 Andrew Fenty of Michigan squared off against him in the quarterfinals. Quinn stayed hot, winning in dominant fashion 6-2, 6-4.
With his hot streak at the championships, Quinn has now won all five matches in the singles tournament and both matches in the teams portion of the tournament.He has won 16 in a row, with his last loss dating back to a March 18 match against Tennessee. Quinn has the most singles and doubles wins on the season — sporting a 23-8 record on the season — a remarkable feat for the freshman.
This singles tournament run for Quinn came at the heels of a crushing 4-3 defeat in the team championships at the hands of Ohio State a week ago. Despite this, Quinn carried on through adversity. So far, three of his five matches have gone the distance in the NCAA singles tournament, marking the tough competition to get to the finals.
“I think more than anything, it’s just the mental strength that all these guys that did well in the singles tournament have,” Diaz said. “It’s been a long season; it’s not just the NCAA tournament, they’ve been going since early January.”
Now, Quinn will face No. 8 Ondrej Styler of Michigan in the championship on Saturday, May 27. Quinn’s match against Styler will be held at 10 a.m. at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida.