Georgia men’s tennis’ second-ranked Ethan Quinn won the NCAA Men's Singles Tennis Championship on Saturday, May 27 after defeating No. 8 Ondrej Styler of Michigan 6-7(7-2), 7-6(7-5), 6-2 at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida.
As a result of the win, Quinn will likely receive a bid to the US Open, as several past American born NCAA tournament winners before him have.
Quinn is just the third Bulldog to win the NCAA singles tournament and the program’s fifth singles title overall. Quinn is also just the fourth freshman ever to win the NCAA mens’ singles championship since 1977.
“Since I started college, my goal was to win the singles championship,” Quinn said. “Getting to achieve that goal is special and getting to join that list of guys is amazing.”
Quinn won once again in three sets, the fourth time this has been the case for him in the six-round, 64-man tournament.
Quinn went up 5-2 in set one on a return lob that Styler could not get to. Quinn’s two breakers in set one earned him a chance to serve for the early advantage.
Styler, however, held strong and broke Quinn’s serve in game eight. At this point in the match, Quinn was 2/2 on breakpoint opportunities and Styler was just one for five. This set was 5-3 with the serve going back to Styler.
Styler held serve and broke Quinn yet again in game 10, tying the match at five apiece. Quinn’s return sailed just wide on a hit that was too strong and tied things up with Styler serving.
The two split the next two games on serve, forcing a decisive tiebreaker early. Styler got out to a 6-2 lead in the tiebreaker, spiking down a volley to take set one in an emphatic 7-6, 7-2 victory.
Set two began right where Styler left off. He broke Quinn and held serve in game two to take an early 2-0 lead, eventually stretching it out to 5-3. Quinn had to hold serve and break to keep the match going.
Down 5-4, the redshirt freshman won three points in a row to make it deuce all. Styler’s return sailed wide, and Quinn was right back in it after having faced a staggering four match points in a row, tying the game up 5-5.
The two men held their serves to force yet another tiebreaker in set two tied at six-all. Quinn found himself up 5-3 before double faulting to give Styler serve up just 5-4. Styler’s return was too close to call, but was ultimately ruled his way, tying the tiebreaker 5-5.
Quinn won the next two points, with the last coming on a net shot hit out of reach for Styler to force a championship-deciding set three.
Through two sets, Styler held a point advantage with 85 points to Quinn’s 75. In set three, Quinn started off strong like in set one with a breakpoint and a held serve to take the lead 2-0. Styler held and broke right back, tying it up 2-2. Quinn broke Styler’s serve in game five to take a 3-2 lead and never looked back. He won 16 of the last 20 points and the last four games to win set three 6-2 and the match as a whole.
“It just seemed like time slowed down for him a little bit. He was patient when he needed to be and played assertively when he needed to in the end,” Georgia head coach Manny Diaz said. “I’m super proud of him for showing the grit and continuing to fight the good fight. He earned a great win for himself and our program.”