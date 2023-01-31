The No. 15 Georgia men’s tennis team got back on track against the LSU Tigers today, winning 4-1 in the ITA Kickoff Weekend matchup.
“The dub was awesome, really good energy the whole time,” fifth-year senior Trent Bryde said.
Georgia’s No. 19-ranked duo, between Bryde and freshman Ethan Quinn, secured a win over the No. 20-ranked duo, LSU’s Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic.
The Bulldog pair won the match on court one 7-6, and took the tiebreaker 7-3 to get the doubles point for the Bulldogs. Up 6-3 in the tiebreaker, Quinn served an ace and waited for the line umpire’s signal. It was called in, and he let out a yell amidst a roaring Georgia crowd.
“We played aggressive, just playing on our terms and that’s what led us to the victory,” said Bryde.
In the other doubles matches, the Bulldogs’ No. 55-ranked duo of fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston were victorious 6-3 over the Tiger’s George Stoupe and Ronald Hohmann on court three. This win riled up the crowd after the Bulldogs won the last five games of the set to slam the door shut on court three.
“I am very pleased with our progress,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “I think our team is playing with better energy and better assertiveness.”
Georgia couldn’t win them all though, as fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca lost 6-3 to LSU’s Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard on court two.
In the singles matches, No. 21 Croyder finished first, defeating Stoupe on court five 6-2, 6-3 on a breakpoint to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage. The No. 10-ranked Henning defeated Latinovic on court two 6-2, 6-4 to give Georgia the 3-0 lead. LSU responded, as Julien Penzlin defeated Georgia’s sophomore Miguel Perez Peña 6-4, 6-4 to make it 3-1, in Georgia’s favor.
This led to a decisive game on court four, with all eyes on No. 106-ranked Bryde against Hotard. Bryde set up the winning game with a break point in the penultimate game of set two, ultimately taking the match off of three straight games to win 6-2, 7-5.
“It felt great,” said Bryde. “It was a tough set throughout, I’ve been playing great this semester, I’m really happy with where my tennis is at.”
On courts one and three, No. 1-ranked Quinn and No. 70-ranked Giusca’s matches were left unfinished after Georgia took the win. Giusca had lost set one 7-5 to Dong and was down in set two 4-3. Quinn was up 7-6, 5-4 against the No. 18-ranked Hohmann.
This win puts the Bulldogs at 1-2 on the season after suffering narrow losses to No. 16 Florida State and No. 7 Texas.
“We had a close one at Texas, a very close one at FSU, but I think the difference is we’re starting to get comfortable under our own skin,” Diaz said. “We were not playing as confidently and as relaxed as we needed to play.”
Georgia will face off against Louisville on Monday, Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. after the Cardinals’ victory over Miami on Sunday with a trip to the 2023 ITA Indoor National Championship in Chicago on the line.
“They’re [Louisville] a great team, we gotta go do some recovery,” Diaz said. “We just gotta get in the training room and take care of our bodies, our kids have great conditioning.”