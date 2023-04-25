The loss put the Bulldogs at 20-6 on the season and propelled the Wildcats to a 24-4 record. The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ 15-game winning streak in their last match before the NCAA tournament.
The final day of the tournament in Auburn, Alabama did start off with a positive note, as the Bulldogs took the doubles point. Fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston won on court three against the Wildcats’ Liam Draxl and Jaden Weekes 6-3.
The Bulldogs’ No. 7 ranked tandem of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde overcame the No. 23 ranked duo Alafia Ayeni and Taha Baadi 6-4 on court one to secure a 1-0 lead. Fifth-year seniors Teodor Giusca and Philip Henning’s match against the Wildcats’ No. 67 ranked duo of JJ Mercer and Joshua Lapadat went unfinished. Henning and Giusca up 6-5 on court two.The Bulldogs were previously 14-1 on the season when winning the doubles point. Yet the rest of this match didn’t finish as the others had.
In singles action, No. 119 Bryde fell in straight sets to No. 56 Lapadat 6-2, 6-4 on court three to even Kentucky with Georgia 1-1.The lead did not hold for long, however. Giusca defeated Kentucky’s Charlelie Cosnet 6-4, 6-3 on court six to give the lead right back to Georgia, 2-1. No. 4 Quinn followed this up by defeating No. 19 Draxl in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 on court one to give Georgia a commanding 3-1 lead.
Kentucky would not be deterred, however. Needing all three matches on courts two, four and five, Kentucky showed incredible resolve with all three matches going to third sets.
The streak for the Wildcats started with No. 25 Ayeni defeating No. 15 Henning 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 on court two to pull the Wildcats within one, 3-2.
This momentum carried over to courts four and five, even though No. 101 Croyder and sophomore Miguel Perez Peña were up 5-4 in their third sets with serve.
Croyder would go on to lose three straight games, getting his serve broken twice to lose 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 7-5 to Baadi on court four to tie Kentucky with Georgia, 3-3.
As Croyder got his serve broken, Perez Peña also had his serve broken by Weekes. This tied the third set 5-5, but Perez Peña held his serve when it counted to force a tiebreaker with all eyes on court five.
Weekes eventually won the tie-breaker 9-7, even with Perez Peña up 6-5 and 7-6 with serve at two different points in the match. Weekes won with a final result of 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7). This gave the Wildcats a 4-3 win and the SEC tournament championship, their first in 31 years.
"Credit to Kentucky, they played better than we did during some of the most important points," head coach Manny Diaz said.
Kentucky now gets an auto-bid in the tournament and a presumed No. 1 seed in its region of the bracket. Georgia is likely a lock for an at-large bid and a potential No. 1 regional seed, but will have to await assignment by the NCAA. The tournament begins May 5 and runs through May 7 with the first two rounds set to kick off.
“We had opportunities to win, but I’m so proud of the way we competed and fought today. This will make us stronger,” Diaz said.