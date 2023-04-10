On Sunday, April 9, the No. 7 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team defeated the No. 20 ranked Florida 4-3 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida on April 9.
This win gave the Bulldogs a share of the SEC regular season championship for the 32nd time in program history. This win also continued their 10-0 win streak against SEC opponents and improved their overall record to 16-5 after their victories against South Carolina and Florida, while upholding their ranking as the No. 1 SEC team.
Georgia stumbled during doubles play, losing its first doubles point since March 18 against Tennessee. First to finish was freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde on court one. The No. 7 ranked duo were upset 6-2 by Florida’s No. 10 ranked duo Will Grant and Axel Nefve. This is Quinn and Bryde’s first doubles loss since March 11 against Vanderbilt.
On court two, the duo of fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca were second to finish, pulling out a 6-2 win against Florida’s Nate Bonetto and Tanapatt Nirundorn. The doubles point would be decided on court three.
Fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston ultimately fell short 7-5 against Jonah Braswell and Lukas Greif. The Bulldogs were down 1-0, and they would have to win four out of the six singles matches in order to win the overall match.
Georgia began singles play strong, starting with No. 3 Quinn securing two consecutive wins 6-3, 6-2 against Florida’s No. 81 Nefve. This win comes just four days after Quinn was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.
Continuing the success during singles play, Bryde achieved a straight-set win 6-4, 6-1 against No. 102 Braswell. This win on court three brought Georgia up 2-1 against Florida. Two more singles matches would clinch the overall match for Georgia.
Following the two successive wins on courts one and three, next to finish was Giusca against Nirundorn. Giusca won his first set 6-4, but was eventually defeated in his last two sets 6-4, 6-4. With Florida’s first singles win by Nirundorn, this tied the match 2-2.
Next to finish was No. 13 Henning on court two, who prevailed in a 7-6(7-5) breaker in set three against No. 92 Grant. Henning won the first set 7-5, but lost the second set 6-4. Henning continued his personal winning streak to eight straight wins after defeating Grant.
A close match-clinching win came from No. 107 Croyder against Greif on court four. Croyder was down in the first set 6-3, but rallied in two consecutive hard-fought tiebreakers 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (8-6). This win improves Croyder’s personal record to 9-3 in singles play against SEC opponents throughout the season.
Despite Georgia clinching the match 4-3, both teams agreed to play out the remaining match on court five. In the first set, Georgia sophomore Miguel Perez Peña lost 6-1, while in the second set he pulled out a victory 7-6 (7-2). In the third set, Peña could not mount a comeback, and was defeated 7-6 (8-6).
This match against Florida concluded the team’s run of away games. Georgia travels back home for its next match against the No. 14 ranked Mississippi State on April 14 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.