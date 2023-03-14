No. 9 ranked Georgia (7-5, 1-0) men’s tennis defeated the No. 58 ranked University of Alabama (8-6, 0-1) in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, March 2 6-1.
Georgia started off on the right foot in doubles, with the duo of fifth-year senior Blake Croyder and sophomore Thomas Paulsell defeating the Crimson Tide’s duo of Zach Foster and German Samofalov 6-2 on court three. This was Croyder and Paulsell’s first match together this season, starting their doubles season 1-0.
“Thomas Paulsell came in to give us a good win at number three doubles, but our team can do so much better, and they know it,” head coach Manny Diaz said.
Alabama was able to bounce back on court two, with the duo of Joao Ferreira and Matias Ponce De Leon dismissing Georgia’s pair of fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca 6-3.
This left the doubles point up to the No. 19 ranked duo of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde, who overcame Alabama’s Enzo Aguiard and Filip Planinsek 6-4.
The clincher on court one resulted in Georgia taking an early 1-0 lead in the match heading into singles play.
The No. 17 ranked Henning kept the scoring going for the Bulldogs, defeating the Crimson Tide’s No. 94 ranked Planinsek in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 on court two to give Georgia a 2-0 lead.
Sophomore Miguel Perez Peña continued Georgia's hot streak, winning in straight sets on court six over Foster 6-2, 7-5 to give the team a commanding 3-0 lead.
Alabama faced perilous odds for the rest of the match and needed to win the next four singles on courts one, three, four and five to get the upset.
This did not happen, as No. 115 ranked Bryde finished things off for Georgia, winning over Alabama’s Ponce De Leon in a three-set match 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to clinch the match for Georgia, 4-0. This was Bryde’s fourth clinching win for Georgia this season, the most of anyone on the team.
“Our team fought incredibly well today," Diaz said. "Any win on the road in the SEC is a huge win, regardless of team rankings, and our guys did a great job of fighting through these tough challenges.”
The teams agreed to play the remaining three matches, with Georgia going 2-1 on courts one, four and five.
Giusca was able to keep the scoring streak going for the Bulldogs, defeating Roan Jones 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 on court five. This made the score 5-0 Georgia and improved Giusca’s record to 3-1 in his last four matches since moving to court five.
No. 4 ranked Quinn defeated the Crimson Tide’s No. 51 ranked Aguiard in a three-set thriller on court one, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3. This improved Quinn’s record to 2-1 in the last three matches, a significant improvement for the freshman since the beginning of the season. This kept the sweep alive for Georgia, the match score 6-0.
The streak was eventually snapped on court four. Alabama’s Samofalov was able to overcome Georgia’s No. 67 ranked Croyder 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3. This finished the match off with a final score of 6-1.
After the dominant win, Georgia looked to keep its conference play starting strong. The team faced a strong opponent in No. 14 ranked Auburn on Saturday, March 4.
“Saturday is going to be a huge challenge against a very good Auburn team who defeated Tennessee today. Our guys are looking forward to the challenge,” Diaz said.