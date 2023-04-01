On Friday, the No. 8 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team pulled off a 5-2 victory over No. 4 ranked Kentucky 5-2 at Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
The win marked 13 victories for the Bulldogs, pushed their record to 13-5 and extended their win streak to eight. The win also maintained ownership of the No. 1 spot in the SEC standings, as the Bulldogs kept up a perfect 7-0 in conference play. The match dropped Kentucky to 19-3 on the season and 7-2 in SEC play.
Georgia saw its biggest draw of the season, raking in nearly 2,500 fans who kept the energy up the entire match.
“Our fans, our community, our Bulldog nation in tennis is unparalleled,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “We have without a doubt the best fans, it was just a tremendous environment.”’
Although the score may indicate otherwise, the doubles point was anything but easy for Georgia. The duo of fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca faltered on court two 6-3 to the No. 38 ranked duo of JJ Mercer and Joshua Lapadat to put Kentucky in prime position to take an early lead.
Despite this, the Bulldogs’ No. 9 ranked duo of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde battled in a tiebreaker on court one and stole victory from the No. 25 ranked duo of Alafia Ayeni and Taha Baadi 7-6(8-6). Ayeni and Baadi were down 7-6 in the tiebreaker but had serve and lost on an incredible rally by Quinn and Bryde. The crowd of 2,500 Georgia faithful erupted when Quinn got the decisive point.
This put the ever-important doubles point in the hands of fifth-year seniors Britton Johnston and Blake Croyder, who faced Kentucky’s duo of Liam Draxl and Jaden Weekes, who were 8-1 on the season. Croyder and Johnston traded breaks with Draxl and Weekes, but ultimately came up clutch to win the tiebreaker and the match 7-6(7-2) on court three, putting Georgia up 1-0.
As singles matches started, Georgia’s No. 19 Henning was the first to finish. He made quick work of No. 27 ranked Ayeni 6-4, 6-3 on court two, putting Georgia up 2-0.
The match held steady after that, needing a third set on court four to see the next points scored in the match. The Bulldogs’ No. 99 Croyder outlasted Baadi 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to give the Bulldogs a demanding 3-0 lead. This was Croyder’s 11th win of the season, putting him at 11-6 on the year in a match that saw six break points.
With victory almost in hand, No. 4 Quinn was the first to finish, winning an electrifying match over the Wildcat’s No. 22 Draxl. The win took two tiebreakers to finish, with Quinn winning 7-6(7-3), 7-6(7-2). This marked Quinn’s seventh victory in his last eight matches, and gave Georgia a 4-0 victory in front of a rambunctious Georgia crowd.
“On court one there is so much pressure, and I have just allowed myself to settle in,” Quinn said. “I played on my own terms and it gave me the best opportunity in those breakers.”
There were three matches that the teams decided to play out, in which Kentucky took its only two wins, and Miguel Perez Peña took one last point for Georgia.
Georgia now hits the road to take on Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Control the controllables,” Diaz said. “It’s not the last match of the season… but this really cements us as a team.”