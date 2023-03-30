With a potential crowd of more than 5,000 fans, Georgia will look to take down Kentucky in its biggest match of the year thus far on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The matchups and the drama should be enough to keep the crowd engaged through all nine possible matches, as these two teams are expected to go toe to toe and down to the wire.
Victory will be no easy feat, as the No. 4-ranked Wildcats, who will come into town sporting a 19-2 record and a seven-game win streak of their own, have had quite a sterling year for themselves. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, sport a 12-5 record.
“It’s just another big match,” head coach Manny Diaz said. That’s the way we’re going to treat it. We’ve continuously told the team, every match you’re playing for a championship, and Friday is no different.”
Scouting the Wildcats
Kentucky has been ranked in the top-six for the entirety of the season. The team started 2023 with a 12-game win streak to kick the year off, picking up huge wins over the 2022 NCAA champions and then No. 1 Virginia 4-3. Other big wins include a 4-3 win over then No. 6 Southern California and a 4-1 victory over then No. 16 Florida.
The win over the 2022 champions must have felt like sweet revenge, as the Wildcats fell to the Cavaliers in the championship.
The season has had its downs for Kentucky as well, who lost in the ITA National Team Indoors semifinals to TCU 4-2 then started conference play off with a 4-3 loss to No. 6 ranked South Carolina.
Kentucky did bounce back and has now won seven-straight conference games to bolster its ranking back to No. 4.
Now, the Wildcats will come into Athens to try and knock off the lone undefeated SEC team, the Bulldogs.
Georgia's trials, triumphs and errors
Conversely, the Bulldogs have also had their own ups and downs. The Bulldogs started the 2023 campaign ranked No. 7 in the country, but found themselves all the way down to their lowest ranking in 2023. They sat at No. 15 after an 0-2 start to the season following a 5-2 loss to current No. 17 Florida State and a 4-3 loss to the currently ranked No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
Georgia bounced back to clinch a spot in the ITA National Team Indoors following wins against LSU and Louisville, but would be ousted a round earlier in the quarterfinals by the same TCU team that beat Kentucky, 5-0. Since the shutout loss, Georgia got a win over current No. 9 ranked Southern California and has started a perfect 6-0 in conference play.
Perhaps Georgia’s most impressive performances this year came against SEC opponents. Georgia beat current No. 6 ranked South Carolina in dramatic fashion 4-3 at the ITA National Team Indoors and completed an emphatic 3-1 comeback against current No. 14 ranked Tennessee on March 18 at Dan Magill.
Georgia has a 48-11 record against the Wildcats all-time, but the Wildcats have been hot as of late, picking up a win in Lexington over Georgia last year 5-2 and subsequently reached the 2022 NCAA national championship.