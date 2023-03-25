The No. 10 ranked Georgia men’s tennis defeated the No. 18 ranked University of Tennessee 4-3 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, March 18.
Despite trailing early, the Bulldogs came together and pulled off a comeback to win their fifth straight SEC win and extend their record to 11-5 on the season.
In doubles, Georgia was down early, losing two out of three matches. Georgia fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca were handed a loss in the first finished duo match by Tennessee’s Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui, the No. 50 ranked duo in the country. Henning and Giusca couldn’t mount a comeback and lost 6-4.
Following the first loss of the day, freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde, the No.11 ranked duo in the country, defeated the No. 4 ranked duo Pat Harper and Johannus Monday, 6-3. This left the doubles point in Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston’s hands.
The Bulldogs hoped for the pair to prevail over Angel Diaz and Martim Prata on court three. With the doubles point on the line, they fell short 6-4. The Volunteers clinched the doubles point, forcing the Bulldogs to regroup and strategize how to win during singles.
First to finish among the singles matches was No. 2 Quinn, who had a tough matchup against the Volunteer’s No. 7 Monday on court one. Monday reigned victorious in back-to-back sets 6-2, 6-2.
Next to finish was sophomore Miguel Perez Peña, who defeated Harper in two consecutive sets, 6-2, 7-5. Perez Peña’s win led the Bulldogs to a close 2-1 match against Tennessee.
Tennessee’s No. 120 Mitsui blocked No. 90 Croyder from getting another win for Georgia in a span of three sets. Croyder won the first set 3-6, but lost the next two sets 6-3, 6-2. Tennessee now held a 3-1 lead.
No. 101 Giusca gained momentum for the Bulldogs, winning two out of two sets, both tiebreakers, 7-6(7-3), 7-6 (7-2). An enthusiastic Bulldog crowd became optimistic about the next two matches. If they could pull off wins on courts two and three, they would win the match.
On court three, Bryde had a slow start to the match, losing in the first set 2-6 against Tennessee’s Blaise Bicknell. In the next set, Bryde achieved a win in a down-to-the-wire tiebreaker 7-6 (10-8). In the third set, Bryde closed out his hard-fought singles match with a 6-3 win, giving the Bulldogs 3-3 lead and a prime opportunity to pull off a win.
“I’d never run so much in a match,” Bryde said. “He was moving me side to side, my legs were done. Every time I closed my eyes, I thought I was going to fall over. But that was all heart. I put everything on the line.”
This left the fate of the Georgia vs Tennessee match up to No. 15 Henning. Henning began the match with a 3-6 loss against No. 62 Hudd, but he came back 6-3 in the next set. In the deciding match of the day, Henning had to stay strong in order to pull out the win in Georgia’s fourth tiebreaker of the day 7-6 (8-6).
“It feels great to get a win for the team,” Henning said. “I feel like it was a team effort. We fought hard.”
The Bulldogs next traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 24 to take on Louisiana State University with an opportunity to stay undefeated in SEC play.