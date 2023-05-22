On Friday, May 19 in Lake Nona, Florida, the No. 6 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team lost in a heartbreaker to the No. 3 ranked Ohio State 4-3.
The loss ends the season for the Bulldogs, who finish the 2023 campaign with a 23-7 record.
The Bulldogs started hot in doubles, with fifth-year seniors Britton Johnston and Blake Croyder winning on court three against the Buckeyes’ Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracy 6-3 and the No. 6-ranked duo of fifth-year senior Trent Bryde and freshman Ethan Quinn taking the match on court one 6-3 against the No. 21 ranked duo of Justin Boulais and Robert Cash.
The wins on courts one and three put Georgia ahead 1-0, with fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca going unfinished on court two up 5-3 against the No. 16 ranked Ohio State duo James Trotter and Andrew Lutschaunig.
“We played a great doubles point and came out with great energy,” head coach Manny Diaz said.
Georgia had plenty of reason to go into singles feeling quite confident, as it had a 17-2 record after taking the doubles point this season.
The Buckeyes did not take long to strike back, however. No. 34 Trotter knocked off the Bulldogs’ No. 106 Croyder 6-4, 6-2 on court four to tie the match at one apiece.
No. 2 Quinn quickly put Georgia back on top, with a 6-4, 6-2 on court one against Ohio State’s No. 24 ranked Boulais to give the lead back to Georgia 2-1.
The Buckeyes remained resilient, as Jack Anthrop defeated Giusca on court six in dominant fashion 6-4, 6-0 to tie it up again 2-2.
No. 113 Bryde got the last point for the Bulldogs, earning an impressive 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 22 Tracy on court three. This put the Bulldogs up 3-2, needing just one match on court two or five to win.
“We got off to a great start in singles,” Diaz said. “Ethan was incredible, and Trent played probably one of his better matches all year. Have to give credit to Ohio State, they hung tough and won some close first sets to get some momentum.”
Georgia’s hopes were dashed after Ohio State took victories on both courts in straight sets, with No. 11-ranked Kingsley defeating No. 19 Henning 6-4, 7-5 on court two and the decisive match on court five breaking Ohio State’s way in a No. 41-ranked Alexander Bernard win over sophomore Miguel Perez Peña 6-4, 7-5. This sealed the Bulldogs’ impressive season. Perez Peña was up 5-2 in the second set, but ultimately lost five in a row in a valiant effort by Bernard.
While the loss ends Georgia’s season, there are still the singles and doubles tournaments up for grabs. The tournaments will take place at Lake Nona from May 22-27 as Quinn, who has won 11-straight and sports an 18-8 record and Henning, who has a 17-7 record, look to build on their impressive campaigns in singles. The duo of Quinn and Bryde, winners of 7-straight and ranked No. 6 in the country, will look to nab the doubles crown.
“I couldn’t have asked for more,” Diaz said. “We can be very proud of what we accomplished, but we always want more. Today, the day belongs to Ohio State.”