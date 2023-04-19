On Saturday, the Georgia men’s tennis team celebrated its five seniors in the last regular season home match of their collegiate careers.
The seniors were called out individually, describing their illustrious careers amidst a celebratory crowd of 2,080 Bulldogs fans.
The Bulldogs delivered later in the evening, clinching an undefeated SEC season for the 16th time in school history by dispatching Ole Miss 7-0. The Bulldogs also clinched their first SEC title since 2016, making this one the seniors’ first.
“It’s a matter of us benefiting from what we have done so far and the work we’ve put in,” head coach Manny Diaz said.
Trent Bryde, a fifth-year senior from Suwanee, Georgia, capped off his singles season with a win, finishing with a record of 14-5 on the 2023 regular season and a 72-55 career singles record. He and his doubles partner, freshman Ethan Quinn, are 12-9 on the season and are ranked No. 7 in the nation, capturing a win on senior day as well.
Teodor Giusca, from Romania, transferred to Georgia from Clemson for his last year of eligibility. Giusca has 150 combined wins in his career and has 10 singles wins for Georgia this season.
Fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston have amassed a 17-12 record together in doubles this season, playing the bulk of matches together in the 2022-23 season. Croyder, from Marietta, Georgia, has the 18th-most combined singles and doubles wins in school history at 185. Johnston, from Snellville, Georgia, has 59 total wins across singles and doubles this season.
Philip Henning, from South Africa, is the currently ranked No. 15 singles player in the country and was a 2022 ITA All-American finalist. He clinched the match and his 100th-career singles win on senior day, putting him in striking distance of the top-20 for all-time singles wins in Georgia history.
“It’s a great feeling,” Henning said. “It’s a special day for me, my family was here just getting to spend these moments with the rest of the team, it is very special.”
Diaz has been with the seniors every step of the way. While he reminisced on their careers so far, he understands that there is still plenty of work to be done to bring an NCAA men’s tennis championship back home to Athens for the first time since 2008.
“I’m tremendously proud,” Diaz said. “I mean they’ve done a tremendous job going through some rough times in their early years. We didn’t win the Southeastern Conference until their senior year and they dealt with the 2020 shortened season.”
The Bulldogs look to cap a team driven predominantly by seniors off the right way, with the SEC tournament looming next.
The tournament is set to start for Georgia on Friday, who will look to clinch its first tournament win and an NCAA tournament auto-bid since 2016.
“Let’s keep on going,” Henning said. “We’re gonna fight [in the postseason].”