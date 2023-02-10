The No. 13-ranked Georgia men’s tennis team took on Stanford and the University of Southern California this weekend, splitting the matches with a 4-3 win over No. 16-ranked Stanford on Feb. 4 and a 4-2 loss to the No. 7-ranked Trojans on Feb. 5.
Doubles were first against Stanford, the No. 55-ranked duo of fifth-year seniors Britton Johnston and Blake Croyder defeated Stanford’s Filip Kolasinski and Neel Rajesh 6-1 to get the ball rolling for the Bulldogs on court three.
The doubles point was clinched right after with the No. 19-ranked duo of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde knocked off Stanford’s Nishesh Basavareddy and Arthur Fery 6-1 to put Georgia up 1-0.
"Just a tremendous college match," head coach Manny Diaz said. "We played outstanding doubles, probably our best doubles point of the year.”
One match was left unfinished, with fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca up on Stanford’s Max Basing and Anders Matta 5-2.
In the singles portion of the match, the Bulldogs’ No. 21-ranked Croyder finished first with a win on court five against Neel Rajesh in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to give Georgia a 2-0 advantage.
“Ultimately, Blake Croyder gave us a lot of momentum, this was probably his best singles match of the year,” Diaz said.
Stanford got on the board with Kolasinski defeating Georgia sophomore Miguel Perez Peña 7-6 (6), 6-2 on court six to make the score 2-1 Georgia.
Stanford went on to win two of the next three games against Georgia, with Stanford’s Samir Banerjee defeating No. 70-ranked Giusca 6-3, 6-4 and Fery beating No. 1-ranked Quinn 7-6 (8), 6-3 on court one.
On court four, the Bulldogs’ No. 106-ranked Bryde defeated Aryan Chaudhary 7-5, 6-3 to make the score 3-3.
It once again came down to court two, with Georgia’s No. 10-ranked Henning taking on No. 7-ranked Basing. The match went the distance, requiring three sets to finish which ultimately resulted in a Georgia win, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3 to take the match 4-3.
“Philip Henning showed tremendous fight and composure today during his match, and it ultimately helped him earn a big win against a great player,” Diaz said.
Things were not as fortunate for the Bulldogs on Sunday as they took on No. 7-ranked USC.
The match started off in doubles, with the No. 19-ranked duo of Quinn and Bryde falling to the Trojans’ No. 12-ranked duo of Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye 6-4.
Georgia did recover the doubles points with wins from No. 55-ranked Johnston and Croyder on court three against USC’s Wojtek Marek and Sam Rubell 6-4. Henning and Giusca took down Peter Makk and Lodewijk Weststrate, winning seven of their last nine games in the set to win 7-6 (6) and giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
"I’m really proud of how our guys fought today," Diaz said. "We had an outstanding doubles point, with Teodor and Philip coming back from down 0-4 to clinch it. Our effort, intensity and chemistry are fantastic in that area right now.”
Singles did not fare as well for Georgia’s final game in their trip down south. USC immediately tied the match with a win from No. 79-ranked Dostanic over Quinn 6-3, 6-3.
On court two and three, similar results followed. Georgia's No.10-ranked Henning lost to No. 38-ranked Makk 6-3, 6-2 and No. 70-ranked Giusca lost to Marek 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-0, giving USC a 3-1 advantage.
On court four, No. 106-ranked Bryde bounced back for the Bulldogs, grinding out a three set victory over the Trojans’ No. 65-ranked Frye 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to make the score 3-2 Trojans.
It came down to the Bulldogs’ No. 21-ranked Croyder against Ryan Colby which went the distance as well. Colby was victorious, defeating Croyder 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-1 in a nailbiter of a match. This clinched the win for USC, 4-2.
The match left Georgia sophomore Thomas Paulsell’s first match of the year unfinished. He was down to Weststrate 6-3, 2-2.
“We learned a lot and know that we can play better across the board, and we must to beat a team like USC,” Diaz said. “I'm encouraged with where we are.”
After the weekend, Georgia’s record is now 3-3. Georgia will return back to its home state for its next match to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Feb. 12 at noon.