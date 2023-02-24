From Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, the current No. 13-ranked Georgia men’s tennis team went to Chicago to compete in the ITA Men’s Indoor Championships.
The 16-team tournament started with then-11-seeded Georgia (5-4) facing off against 6-seeded and No. 8-ranked conference rival South Carolina (8-1) on Friday, Feb. 17.
The Gamecocks got off to a hot start, as the No. 3-ranked duo of Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson took down Georgia’s No. 24-ranked duo of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde 6-4. On court two, No. 30-ranked Jake Beasley and James Story clinched the point for South Carolina over the Bulldogs’ fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca 7-6(2).
"South Carolina played incredibly well in doubles and made it tough on us,” head coach Manny Diaz said.
Fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston’s match against South Carolina’s Casey Hoole and Raphael Lambing went unfinished. The match was in a tiebreaker tied 6-6, with Hoole and Lambing up 5-4 in the decisive game.
The clincher put South Carolina up 1-0 heading into singles, where Georgia would need to earn four out of six victories to win.
Sophomore Miguel Perez Peña got the Bulldogs on the board with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Beasley on court six to tie the match up 1-1.
With No. 11-ranked Samuel’s 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 5-ranked Quinn on court one and No. 12-ranked Thomson’s 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 8-ranked Henning on court two, the Bulldogs were at a distinct disadvantage. They went down 3-1 in the match, needing wins on courts three, four and five to pull out the victory.
This endeavor got off to a good start with Giusca getting a win over the Gamecocks’ Hoole 6-3, 7-6(4) on court five to make the deficit 3-2 for Georgia in the match.
Following his win, No. 62-ranked Croyder got a win over Story 6-3, 7-6(5) to draw even with South Carolina 3-3 on court four.
This left it all up to Georgia’s No. 87-ranked Bryde to get a win on court three, and that’s exactly what he did. Bryde got the clinching point for Georgia in a three-set thriller and won out over No. 67-ranked Lambling 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to propel the Bulldogs into the quarterfinals.
"This win means a lot," Bryde said. "To get a win against a tough South Carolina team in this tournament means a lot to us, especially with it being the last semester for a lot of the guys on the team.”
Diaz called the day one performance “gutsy.” The herculean comeback handed South Carolina its first loss, as they fell to 8-1 on the season.
On day two, the Bulldogs (6-4) were tasked with facing a formidable opponent in the No. 3-ranked and seeded TCU Horned Frogs in the quarterfinals on Saturday. TCU came into the match sporting a 9-0 record with a dominant win over the 14-seeded Baylor Bears in the first round.
Georgia split the first two double matches. Croyder and Johnston lost to TCU’s Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives 7-5 on court three and the No. 24-ranked duo of Quinn and Bryde defeated the Horned Frog’s Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba 7-6(3) on court one.
The final point was decided on court two between Henning and Giusca and TCU’s Sander Jong and Jack Pinnington Jones. TCU won 7-5 and took the doubles point, leading to an early 1-0 hole just like Georgia faced on day one.
Unlike the first round, the Bulldogs would not have their run at a win in the quarterfinals. On court four, Jong got a win over No. 62-ranked Croyder 6-4, 6-3 to extend TCU’s lead to 2-0.
No. 5-ranked Quinn subsequently fell to the Horned Frog’s No. 17-ranked Fearnley in straight sets 7-6(1), 6-3 on court one to give TCU a demanding 3-0 lead.
With the Bulldogs needing wins on courts two, three, five and six, the odds were stacked against them. Pinnington Jones and No. 124-ranked Gorzny clinched simultaneously on courts three and five over No. 87-ranked Bryde 7-5, 7-5 and Giusca 7-6(5), 6-4 to give the Horned Frogs a dominant 5-0 win.
Two matches were left unfinished, with No. 8-ranked Henning in a three-set battle with No. 49-ranked Fomba, where he was down , 6-4, 4-6, 3-4. Perez Peña was up on TCU’s Lui Maxted 7-6(7), 1-5.
"I'm very proud of our guys, we fought very well today," Diaz said. "TCU is a great team.”
Georgia moved to the consolation bracket, facing USC on Feb. 19, for a chance to come away from the ITA’s with a win.