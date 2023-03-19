The No. 9 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team took down the No. 14 ranked Auburn Tigers at the Yarbrough Tennis Complex in Auburn on Saturday, March 4. Georgia moved to 8-5, with a 2-0 record in the SEC on the season. Meanwhile, Auburn moved to 11-3, with a 1-1 SEC on the season.
In doubles, fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston were back in action with a victory against the Tigers’ Alejandro Moreno and Tyler Stice 6-1 on court three.
Georgia clinched the doubles point on court two, when Georgia’s fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca defeated Billy Blaydes and Jan Galka 6-4.
The win put the Bulldogs up 1-0 in the match. The only doubles match left unfinished was the Bulldogs’ No. 19 ranked duo of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde, who were up on Auburn's No. 46 ranked duo of Raul Dobai and Finn Murgett 6-5 on court one.
In singles, Georgia got off to a hot streak. No. 67 ranked Croyder started things off, winning 6-3, 6-1 on court four over Auburn’s Galka to give Georgia a 2-0 advantage. Giusca kept things rolling for Georgia on court five, securing a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Auburn’s Dobai to take an officious 3-0 lead.
The clinching point came on court one, where none other than No. 4 ranked Quinn would finish things off for the Bulldogs. He won over the Tigers’ No. 103 ranked Stice 6-4, 6-3 to win the match for the Bulldogs 4-0. This was Quinn’s second clinching win of the year, tying him with Henning for the second most for the Bulldogs this season.
"Today was probably our most disciplined and complete match so far this year," head coach Manny Diaz said.
The teams agreed to finish the match out, with courts two, three and six still playing. No. 115 ranked Bryde secured his eighth win of the season over Auburn’s Murgett 6-3, 7-5 on court three to extend Georgia’s lead to 5-0.
The two teams agreed that the third sets of the final two matches on courts two and six would be decided by a single tie-breaking game. Auburn’s Blaydes secured a win on court six over sophomore Miguel Perez Peña 6-3, 3-6, 10-8, which would be Auburn's lone victory of the day.
No. 17 Henning got his tie-breaking set to go, as he defeated the Tigers’ Moreno 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 to improve his record to 7-4 on the season. This win resulted in a final score of 6-1 in favor of the Bulldogs.
"Our team was tough today. I'm very proud of the progress we've made - our culture is intact and showing through,” Diaz said. “This conference is so tough from top to bottom, and going on the road this first weekend was a big challenge.”
Georgia returned to Dan Magill for its first home match since defeating Louisville on Jan. 30. The team faced the No. 49 ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday, March 9.
“After a lot of travel early this spring, we are happy to be going home for two weeks and playing in front of our fans,” Diaz said. “We're excited about a big match this Thursday against Texas A&M.”