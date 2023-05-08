On Sunday, May 7, the No. 6 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team defeated the No. 33 ranked Oklahoma 4-1 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex to advance to the Super Regional round of 16 in the NCAA tournament.
In doubles, Georgia’s duo of fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston defeated Siphos Montsi and Jordan Hasson on court three 6-3 after Croyder spiked an Oklahoma return up 40-0 in game nine.
Freshman Ethan Quinn and sophomore Thomas Paulsell continued the winning for the Bulldogs, defeating Nathan Han and Baptiste Anselmo 6-3 on court one amidst a roaring, stomping Bulldogs’ crowd. This clinched the doubles point for the Bulldogs, who took an early 1-0 lead over the Sooners.
Fifth-year senior Trent Bryde, one-half of Georgia’s No. 6 ranked duo, was out for doubles with an illness. Paulsell stepped in and delivered as he has all year. When needed, he is 2-0 in doubles and 1-0 in singles.
“Next man up,” head coach Manny Diaz said. “Thomas Paulsell did a tremendous job in subbing in for Trent. Thomas played great in doubles. Our doubles have improved so much this year, I’m proud of the work these guys have put in.”
Fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca match went unfinished against the Sooners’ duo of Alex Martinez and Justin Schlageter. The Bulldog pair was up 4-3 on court two.
In singles, Oklahoma got on the board first by way of a retirement by No. 113 Bryde on court three against No. 90 Montsi. Montsi was up 6-4, 2-1 before Bryde left the match due to illness. The win put Oklahoma on the board, tying the match up 1-1.
No. 19 Henning put the Bulldogs back on track with a 6-2, 6-2 win on court two against Hasson to put the Bulldogs back up 2-1. The win put Henning at 17-5 in singles on the year.
On court four, No. 106 Croyder made quick work of Oklahoma’s No. 111 Schlageter in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5 to give the Bulldogs a commanding 3-1 lead.
With three matches left on courts one, five and six, the Bulldogs needed just one more win. No. 2 Quinn was up 6-3, 5-4 in his match against the No. 99 Martinez on court one and Georgia sophomore Miguel Perez Peña was up 6-4, 4-1 in his match against Han on court five with a race as to who would finish first.
It ended up being Perez Peña, who won 6-4, 6-1 against Han on court five to clinch the match for Georgia after being down 4-1 in the first set of the match. As Perez Peña won the match, the Georgia faithful got out of their seats to celebrate the victory.
“It feels amazing honestly,” Perez Peña said. “You are not going to find this crowd anywhere else in the country. I’m so lucky to be here.”
Quinn’s match went unfinished on court one, as he was up 6-3, 6-5 and Giusca’s went unfinished against the Sooners’ Luis Alvarez. Alvarez was up 7-5, 4-0 on court six before the match was called.
Georgia will now turn their attention to Harvard, as the two face off in the round of 16 Super Regionals in the NCAA tournament on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
“We just have to keep playing well,” Diaz said. “We have a big challenge in Harvard. Hopefully we can get everyone healthy and ready to go.”