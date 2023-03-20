The No. 7 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team defeated Texas A&M Aggies 5-2 at home on Thursday, March 9. Georgia moved to 9-5 on the season and 3-0 in the SEC, continuing its in conference success. Texas A&M, meanwhile, moved to 6-7 on the season and 1-2 in the SEC.
The Bulldogs got off to a rough start, with the Aggies’ No. 78 ranked duo of Noah Schachter and Trey Hildebrand defeating the No. 11 ranked duo of freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde 6-2 on court one.
Georgia’s reliable duo of fifth-year seniors Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston got upended by Texas A&M’s Raphel Perot and Giulio Perego 7-5 to clinch the doubles point for the Aggies and an early 1-0 advantage.
There was one doubles match left unfinished, with fifth-year seniors Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca in a heated 5-5 tie with the Aggies’ Pierce Rollins and Kenner Taylor.
"Texas A&M played very well, we've been playing very well in doubles, but today they were a little bit better than us,” head coach Manny Diaz said.
In singles matches, Georgia bounced back in front of the home crowd at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.No. 15 Henning got a 6-1, 7-5 win over Texas A&M’s No. 66 ranked Perot on court two to draw even with the Aggies 1-1.
Just a few minutes later, No. 2 Quinn was able to continue the scoring for the Bulldogs.He defeated the Aggies’ No. 31 ranked Schachter 6-4, 6-2 on court one to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the day 2-1.
On court six, Georgia kept things rolling as sophomore Miguel Perez Peña outlasted the Texas A&M’s Luke Casper 6-2, 6-4 on court six. Georgia was now on the brink of victory, taking a 3-1 lead.
The match came down to three decisive third sets on courts three, four and five. Bryde, No. 90 Croyder and No. 101 Giusca were all locked in trying to put the match away for the Bulldogs.
Croyder would be the first to finish, defeating Texas A&M’s Guido Marson 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on court four off of a forehand volley to win the match for Georgia 4-1. This was Croyder’s first match clinching point this season.
"It's definitely just a great feeling no matter what," Croyder said. "Clinching, no matter what the score is, no matter how tight it is, if it's easy, close, clinching is a good feeling no matter what."
The two teams agreed to finish their matches on courts three and five. Bryde picked up a win over Perego 3-6, 7-6(7-2), 6-4 on court three and No. 101 ranked Giusca fell to the Aggies’ No. 100 ranked Rollins 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 on court five.
“We came out in singles and everybody was locked in,” Diaz said. “Overall, just a great team performance coming back from a 0-1 deficit. We were very physical today.”
Georgia turned its attention to Vanderbilt on Saturday, March 11. Georgia looked to defend its four-game winning streak in front of a Dan Magill home crowd.