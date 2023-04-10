No. 7 Georgia traveled to the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center on Friday, April 7 to play in a top-10 matchup and swept No. 5 South Carolina 4-0.
The Bulldogs' sweep against the Gamecocks retained their perfect 9-0 season in the SEC so far and boosted their season record to 15-5 overall. This was the Bulldogs second win against the Gamecocks this season, winning their first matchup 4-3, a far less dominant performance than this one.
"Our guys are continuing to build on a memorable SEC season," head coach Manny Diaz said. "We are competing at every spot, our doubles are getting better, and we're seeing outstanding play everywhere. This team is doing an exceptional job competing. We've continued to improve and we're getting a little bit more confident, so this is very rewarding."
Georgia's doubles showed an impressive dominance on both courts. The No. 7 ranked pairing of Trent Bryde and Ethan Quinn gained momentum early and clinched a 6-3 victory over the No. 1 ranked duo in the country, Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson. This was their fifth doubles point win of the season together.
Court two featured Teodor Giusca and Philip Henning beating the No. 31 pair of Jake Beasley and James Story with a 6-3 score. This was their first ranked win of the season.
The match on the third court went unfinished. Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston were down one to Casey Hoole and Raphael Lambling 5-4.
On the singles courts, the Bulldogs won three straight-set matches, beginning with Giusca. The redshirt senior quickly secured a 6-4, 6-2 win, resulting in his opponent Beasley's fourth loss of the season. The match's triumph was Giusca's third win on a different court this season, mirrored only by Croyder.
No. 107 Croyder himself defeated No. 120 Lambling with a 6-3, 6-4 victory, making him 7-4 at court four this season.
Sophomore Miguel Perez Peña was the final nail in South Carolina's coffin. Perez Peña accomplished his second match-clinching win, with a 6-3, 6-2 score, completing Georgia's sweep of South Carolina.
"It's great to see Miguel respond to the challenge," Diaz said. "I have seen him getting better and more confident, so I thought it was a great opportunity to him to get a bigger test and he did an outstanding job clinching the match for us."
Three matches were left unfinished, with the Gamecocks having the overall advantage in these. No. 6 Samuel had beaten No. 3 Quinn in a 7-6 (7-4) tiebreaker, but was down 4-3 in the second set. No. 11 Thomson also won the first set against No. 13 Henning 6-3, with the two tied at 5-5 in the second set. Story lost to Bryde in a first-set tie-breaker 7-6 (7-4), but was leading in the second set 3-2.
Following this win, the Bulldogs stayed on the road and traveled to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators on Sunday, April 9.