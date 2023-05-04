The Georgia men’s and women’s tennis teams will be hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament from May 5 - May 7, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
The Georgia women’s tennis team went 22-4, won the 2023 SEC title and earned its 36th straight bid to the NCAA tournament. This is the 12th consecutive year Georgia has hosted.
The Georgia men’s tennis team went 20-6 on the year and was crowned the SEC champions of the regular season. The team ultimately lost 4-3 to Kentucky in the tournament final. This is its 39th consecutive appearance in the tournament and 44th appearance overall. Georgia holds a strong advantage at home. The team is 8-0 on the year in home matches.
The Bulldogs’ women’s tennis team earned the No. 4 seed. Their first match will be against Florida A&M on Friday at 1 p.m. The winner of this match will face the winner of the Illinois vs. Florida State matchup on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m.
The Bulldogs’ men’s tennis team received the No. 6 seed and will face Florida Gulf Coast at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. They face the winner of the North Carolina State vs Oklahoma match on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m.
Each team also had a selection of individual players that were selected to participate in the NCAA singles and doubles tournament.
The Georgia men’s tennis team had three players earn bids to compete. Philip Henning and Ethan Quinn will participate in singles competition, as Quinn and Trent Bryde will represent Georgia in doubles competition.
Quinn earned the second seed out of 64 players, while Henning just earned an at-large selection, not having his seed announced. Quinn and Bryde, meanwhile, earned the fourth seed in doubles competition.
The Georgia women’s tennis team had five players earn bids to compete in the NCAA singles and doubles tournament in Orlando, Florida. The singles bids were earned from Senior Lea Ma, who was given the No. 3 seed, sophomore Dasha Vidmanova, who was given the No. 4 seed, and sophomore Mell Reasco.
On the doubles side, the sophomore pair of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn received bids. This dynamic duo is ranked No. 31 by the ITA and had a regular season record of 17-9.
The men’s and women’s NCAA singles and doubles tournament will begin on May 22 after the conclusion of the team championships. The tournament will be combined with the NCAA Divisions II and III Championships and will take place at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.