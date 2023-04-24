The No. 2 seeded Georgia women's tennis returned to the Billingsley Tennis Center on Saturday, April 22 and put on an all-around team performance for a 4-2 victory in the teams semifinal match against No. 3 seed Tennessee.
With the win, Georgia advanced to its 23rd SEC Tournament Final in program history, having won eight.
Georgia got off to an unpleasant start when doubles play started. The Bulldogs’ duo of Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco faced the No. 40 doubles tandem of Esther Adeshina and Rebeka Mertena. Reasco and Vidmanova could not get going early. The two quickly went down 4-2 and eventually lost 6-4.
The Volunteers clinched the point on court three when Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro defeated Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma 6-3. Ma and Kowalski were up 3-2 before allowing four consecutive points.
The match between the duos of Georgia’s No. 35 Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn against Tennessee’s Catherine Auila and Lauren Anzalotta went unfinished in the second set with a score of 5-4.
Down 1-0, the Bulldogs needed four wins in singles play to advance. They got off to a great start, winning four sets to open.
No. 3 Ma tied the match for Georgia, as she defeated No. 26 Elza Tomase in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. The senior is now 15-2 on the year in singles play. Tennessee reclaimed the lead on court six with Adeshina defeating Grant 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. The Bulldogs went on to win three consecutive sets to clinch the match.
The first of these victories came on court five, where Kowalski defeated Anzalotta 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. The graduate student is now 14-4 on the year in singles play. No. 6 Vidmanova’s match against Mertena on court two ended with a result of 6-4, 7-5.
On court four, No. 71 Anastasiia Lopata won the first set 6-3 but fell short in the second set 6-3. In an intense third set that came down to a tiebreak, the freshman from Ukraine clutched up and won 7-6 (10-8).
For the third consecutive year, Georgia will face Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament Final on Sunday at 2 p.m. Georgia won in 2021 with a score of 4-0, while Texas A&M won the most recent matchup in 2022 sweeping Georgia 4-0.