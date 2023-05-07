On Saturday, May 6, the No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team hosted Florida State at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, sweeping them 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Georgia advanced to the round of 16 for the 35th time in the past 38 seasons.
“It was a great match for us,” Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace said. “Florida State's had a great year, so congratulations to them, and now we're excited about the Sweet 16, being able to play here in Athens next week.”
Georgia started off play in doubles, and it may have been the best doubles point they played all year. The sophomore duo of Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova got things started for the Bulldogs on court one, as they faced Vic Allen and Elle Schoppe. In a pretty tight match, the duo came out on top 6-4.
On court two, up 4-0, the No. 25 ranked duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn seemed in control of the match. The Seminoles No. 55 ranked tandem of Anna Arkadianou and Millie Bissett fought till the end pushing the match to 5-3, but ultimately lost to the Bulldogs’ sophomore tandem 6-3.
"I am really happy that we won doubles because we have been working all this week to improve our doubles and we did the right things in the match.,” Reasco said. “So, I am really happy that we got it done."
Winning the doubles point meant that Georgia had the opportunity to post back-to-back sweeps. Georgia got off to a fantastic start in singles play, winning five out of six first sets. Graduate student Meg Kowalski extended the lead on court five, as she defeated Alice Amendola in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.
No. 81 Anastasiia Lopata followed up Kowalski’s straight-set victory in similar fashion. Lopata defeated Bissett 6-3, 6-3 on court four. No. 63 Reasco clinched Georgia’s ticket to the round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 124 Schoppe.
Next, Georgia remains home to host No. 13 Oklahoma on Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m.