The No. 4 Georgia women’s tennis traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas this week to compete in the women’s SEC Championship tournament. Georgia swept LSU on Friday night in the quarterfinals, 4-0.
The Bulldogs had an impressive performance in their first match of the tournament after having a bye in the first round.
Georgia took the lead over LSU early on the doubles courts. The pair of Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco took the first win of the match against the sister pair of Noor Carrington and Safiya Carrington, 6-1.
The Bulldog duo of Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma followed up with another win on court three. The two down the Tiger’s Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz, 6-1.
Court two’s match was left unfinished but in good hands for Georgia. The No. 35 ranked pair of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn was up 5-1 against LSU’s No. 53 ranked duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase.
The doubles point gave Georgia the advantage going into singles play. Grant took the first win on the singles court, topping LSU’s Noor Carrington in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 71 Kowalski continued the win streak on court five. She battled through the first set, ultimately taking the win, 7-5. However, she came out strong in the second set, taking down Vishwase 6-0.
No. 6 Vidmanova clinched the match for the Bulldogs after a 6-4, 6-0 win over LSU’s No. 33 Safiya Carrington.
There were three singles matches left unfinished. No. 3 Ma fought through her first set, taking the 7-6 (7-5) win over the No. 14 Komar. Ma was down 2-1 when the match was called.
On court three, No. 66 Reasco and Geissler split sets and were on their third set when the Bulldogs clinched the match. Reasco took the first set 6-1, but gave up the second set to Geissler 6-2 as well as the first game of the third set.
Court four was the last of the matches that were left unfinished. Georgia’s Anastasiia Lopata took the first set against LSU’s Rabinowitz 6-0. Rabinowitz came back and took the second set from Lopata 6-3. While in a battle for the third set win, the match was called while Lopata had the 2-0 lead.
This win allows the No. 2 seeded Bulldogs to continue on to semifinals on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. They take on the No. 3 seeded Tennessee Volunteers in hopes of making it to the SEC Championship on Sunday, April 23.