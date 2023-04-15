Georgia women’s tennis went head to head with Mississippi State on Friday, April 14 in Starkville, Mississippi. In the Bulldog battle, Georgia came out on top with a 4-0 sweep.
Georgia blew through its matches on the doubles courts. The win streak started with the duo of sophomores Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova as they dominated Mississippi State’s Emmanouela Antonaki and Dharani Niroshan, 6-2.
The defeat continued on court three with Georgia’s pair of senior Ania Hertel and freshman Anastasiia Lopata. They took down Sydney Hrehor and Alexandra Mikhailuk 6-2, clinching the doubles point for Georgia.
The match on court two remained unfinished, as the No. 38 ranked duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn faced Mississippi State’s Maddie Bemisderfer and Gia Cohen.
Georgia continued its domination in singles play. No. 66 Reasco started off the win streak on the singles courts, once again. She defeated Mississippi State’s Niroshan in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. The adrenaline continued for Georgia as No. 3 Lea Ma took down Antonaki in straight sets again, 6-3, 6-3.
Grant was right alongside Ma, as she finished her match at the same time. She got the better of Mississippi State’s Maria Rizzolo, leaving court five with a 6-1, 6-4 win. This win clinched the match, leading Georgia to victory.
There were three matches left unfinished. On court two, Georgia’s No. 5 Vidmanova lost her first set against Cohen, 6-4. Despite being down, she was coming back with a 4-2 lead when the match was called.
No. 68 Lopata was in a similar situation, as she also gave up the first set to Mississippi State’s Mikhailuk in a 6-3 loss. Lopata fought back and was all tied up in the second set, 4-4, when Georgia clinched.
Court six was the last of the singles matches that remained unfinished. Georgia’s Nirundorn lost the first set 6-4 to Emily Surcey and remained behind in the second set 3-1.
Georgia looks ahead to Sunday, April 16, where the team will take on Ole Miss on the road in its last regular season match.