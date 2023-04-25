The No. 4 Georgia women’s tennis team returned to the Billingsley Tennis Center on Sunday, April 23 to face and defeat the No. 2 Texas A&M 4-2 in the SEC title game.
For graduate student Meg Kowalski, it was quite the storybook ending. Not only did Kowalski clinch the match-winning point for Georgia, but she was also named the Most Valuable Player. She earned All-SEC tournament team honors alongside sophomore teammate Guillermina Grant.
“It was very fitting that it came down to our fifth-year senior Meg [Kowalski], who has been such a clutch performer for us in her five years,” Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace said. “She fought like crazy and got it done for us.”
In Georgia’s semi-final match against Tennessee, the team struggled in doubles play. Such was not the case in the final.
“We played probably our most complete doubles point today,” Wallace said.
Although the No. 25 ranked Aggies’ duo of Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing defeated their opponents’ tandem of Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco 6-1, the Bulldogs went on to win the doubles point in commanding fashion.
The first win came on court three, where the Bulldog’s experienced duo of Lea Ma and Kowalski took strong command of the match against the Aggies’ Gianna Pielet and Jeanette Mireles. The pair went up 3-1 and eventually won 6-4.
Georgia’s No. 35 ranked doubles tandem of Mai Nirundorn and Grant, known for its consistency, continued its winning ways against Texas A&M’s No. 55 ranked duo of Mia Kupres and Mary Stoiana. The two took the doubles victory, defeating the Texas A&M pair 6-3.
Heading to singles play, Grant extended the Bulldog's lead to 2-0 with a victory over Mireles 6-3, 6-1. Grant continued to provide crucial points for Georgia and improved her singles record to 12-3 on the year.
Texas A&M earned its first point of the day on court four, where No. 115 Goldsmith defeated freshman Anastasiia Lopata 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. No. 66 Reasco answered ferociously, defeating No. 57 Kupres 6-4, 6-3. Reasco has now won three consecutive matches.
The Bulldogs, up 3-1, needed one more point to win their second SEC title in the past three years. It did not happen as quickly as they would have liked. The Aggies’ No. 2 Stoiana defeated No. 3 Ma 6-2, 6-4.
No. 71 Kowalski finished things off in style against Smetannikov. After losing the first set 6-4, she bounced back to win the second set 6-2, forcing a third set. Kowalski, with everyone watching, held a 5-2 lead. With the championship on the line and facing immense pressure, Smetannikov hit the ball right into the net. The Bulldogs erupted with joy as they had won their third SEC championship since 2019.
“I'm really, really happy, excited and proud of this team," Wallace said. "We have put in a lot of work and they came together this weekend and played some absolutely incredible tennis.”
Crowned as SEC champions for a ninth time, Georgia will now look ahead to the NCAA tournament which will be held from May 5 to May 7.