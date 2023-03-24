Coming off of a 4-1 win against Kentucky, the Georgia women’s tennis team continued SEC play and traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to defeat Vanderbilt 5-2 on March 12.
With play starting in doubles, Dasha Vidmanova and Anastasiia Lopata were dominated by Vanderbilt’s Anessa Lee and Bridget Stammel 6-1 on court three.
The Commodores went on to win the doubles point on court two with the unranked duo Celia-Belle Mohr and Marcella Cruz defeating the No. 39 ranked duo of Mell Reasco and Meg Kowalski. The defeat ended Reasco and Kowalski’s five-match win-streak.
The match between the 26th ranked duo Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn against Anna Ross and Holly Staff on court one went unfinished with a score of 4-3.
On the singles side of things, down 1-0, senior Lea Ma picked up her eighth ranked win of the year, as she defeated Mohr in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.
With Vidmanova’s 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win on court two against Ross and Lopata’s 7-5, 6-4 win on court four against Stammel, Georgia had the opportunity to close things out, having gained the 3-1 advantage.
On court three, No. 52 Reasco secured the victory for UGA against No. 111 Staff. The first set was very dramatic as it came down to a tiebreak, where Reasco ultimately lost 6-7 (6-8). Reasco bounced back strong and dominated the next two sets 6-0, 6-0.
Although the Bulldogs had already earned the 4-1 victory, play continued.
Lee continued her impressive day, as she defeated Kowalski 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 7-5 giving the Commodores their second point.
The sophomore Grant closed things out for the Bulldogs with a 6-2, 6-3 straight-set victory against Cruz.
Georgia returned home to the Dan Magill Tennis Complex after back-to-back matches on the road, and took on Mercer on Tuesday, March 14. UGA had the opportunity to extend its winning streak to six matches.