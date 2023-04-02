The No. 4 Georgia women’s tennis team traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face and defeat the LSU Tigers 5-2.
The matchup between Ania Hertel and Dasha Vidmanova against Kylie Collins and Anastasiya Komar started doubles play. Collins and Komar breezed past Georgia’s duo 6-1.
LSU clinched the doubles point on court two with sister duo Safiya and Noor Carrington. The Carringtons defeated UGA’s No. 31 ranked duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn 6-3.
The matchup of Mell Reasco and Meg Kowalski versus Nina Geissler and Nikita Vishwase went unfinished on court three with a score of 5-5.
Down 1-0, Grant tied things up for the Bulldogs, as she defeated Noor Carrington in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. On court one, senior Lea Ma followed Grant's victory up with a win of her own, where she defeated Komar 6-1, 6-3. With the win, Ma now has 11 consecutive wins on court one.
On court five, Kowalski continued Georgia’s dominance with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Vishwase. This marked Kowalski’s 101st win and placed Georgia in position to win, only needing one point to clinch the match.
The Tigers answered back on court four with an impressive straight-set victory where Safiya Carrington took down Lopata 6-4, 6-3.
Sophomore Reasco clutched up and clinched the match for the Bulldogs, as she defeated Geissler 7-6, 6-2 on court three.
Although Georgia had clinched the match, the two teams decided to play out the remaining match on court two.
After winning the first set 6-4 and losing the second set 6-3, Vidmanova denied the Tigers from getting a third point, winning the third set 6-1. This point clinched the 5-2 win for the Bulldogs, as they moved to 15-3 on the season and continued their SEC undefeated streak..
Georgia will stay on the road and travel to College Station to take on the No. 2 ranked Texas A&M in a top-five matchup on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m.