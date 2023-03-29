The No. 4 ranked Georgia women’s tennis team hosted the No. 12 ranked Tennessee at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Friday, March 24, where Georgia routed Tennessee 4-1.
Action started with doubles play on court two, where the 31st ranked duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn took on Tennsesse’s Catherine Aulia and Eleonora Molinaro and defeated them 6-4.
The Volunteers’ Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina answered right away to keep the doubles point alive with a 6-3 win over Ania Hertel and Dasha Vidmanova.
The doubles point was to be decided on court three where Georgia’s 44th ranked tandem of Meg Kowalski and Mell Reasco defeated Elza Tomase and Daria Kuczer 7-5.
With the early advantage, play headed to singles, where Vidmanova extended Georgia’s lead to 2-0. She dominated Tomase in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.
On court six, Georgia’s Grant was outplayed by Adeshina 6-0, 6-3, giving Tennessee its only point of the match.
Senior Lea Ma continued her dominance and extended her streak of consecutive matches won on court one to 10 with a straight set defeat of 6-2, 6-2 against Mertena.
Up 3-1 and needing one point to clinch the match, 39th ranked Reasco finished things off in style with an entertaining 7-5, 6-4 victory over Kuczer. The win on court three extended Reasco’s singles match win streak to nine.
Now 7-0 in SEC play and 14-3 overall, Georgia will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m.