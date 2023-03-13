The No. 6 ranked Georgia women’s tennis team took a 4-0 win over Missouri on Sunday, March 5.
The Bulldogs move to 8-3 on the season. This win also marked head coach Jeff Wallace’s 800th career victory, only the second women’s tennis coach to hit this milestone.
The Bulldogs’ doubles teams dominated, as they quickly took two wins to clinch the doubles point. The No. 30 ranked duo Meg Kowalski and Mell Reasco took the first win defeating the Tigers’ duo of Emelie Schwarte and Andrea Artimedi 6-0.
The No. 28 ranked doubles pair, Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn, clinched the doubles point finishing their match with the 6-2 win against Missouri’s sister duo, Inah and Mae Canete.
The third doubles match was left unfinished, although Anastasiia Lopata and Dasha Vidmanova held a 4-3 lead over Missouri’s Laura Masic and Gabriela Martinez.
On the singles side, the Bulldogs won three straight matches. The No. 6 ranked Lea Ma won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 against Mae Canete. The No. 76 ranked Reasco followed Ma’s win with a 6-2, 6-3 sweep against Schwarte.
No. 78 ranked Lopata also won in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 against Inah Canete, clinching the singles point and the overall win for the Bulldogs.
There were three singles matches left unfinished, but Georgia was in good shape. The No. 18 ranked Vidmanova was up 6-1, 5-3 on the No. 117 ranked Laura Masic. The No. 112 ranked Kowalski was also on the road to a win against Martinez with a 6-4, 3-1 lead. Grant was also at a near win, leading Artimedi 6-3, 5-2.
With the win, the Bulldogs now sit at 2-0 and remain undefeated in the SEC. Wallace remains the winningest coach in the nation and he is just 46 wins away from surpassing Lin Loring, the nation’s all-time winningest coach.
Sunday’s match was supposed to be a double header, facing Mercer at 4 p.m., but this match was postponed to Tuesday, March 14. The Bulldogs looked to remain undefeated in the SEC as they traveled to Lexington, Kentucky and faced the Wildcats on March 10.