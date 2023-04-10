In the final home match of the season, the Georgia women's tennis team hosted and rolled past its rival Florida 4-1 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Senior Day.
With the win, the Bulldogs clinched an undefeated regular season home record. They moved to 10-1 in the SEC and an overall record of 17-4.
Georgia started the day off with a little bit of a scare when Florida’s No. 53 ranked duo Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee defeated Georgia’s Ania Hertel and Dasha Vidmanova 6-4.
The No. 50 ranked pair of senior Meg Kowalski and sophomore Mell Reasco brought Georgia back into the game with a 6-4 victory against the No. 79 ranked pair of Carly Briggs and Rachel Gailis. The impressive No. 40 ranked duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn clinched the doubles point on court three, as they defeated Emma Shelton and Sophie Williams 6-4.
No. 125 Kowalski closed out her impressive showing on Senior Day with a 6-0, 6-3 straight-set victory over Emily de Oliveira. No. 3 Lea Ma extended the Bulldogs lead to 3-0. The senior joined in on the fun and won in similar fashion against No. 37 Sara Dahlstrom 6-0, 6-1.
Needing one point to clinch the match, the Bulldogs were in the driver’s seat until they hit an unexpected speed bump.
Florida’s Gailis defeated Georgia’s Hertel in dominating fashion, with a straight set, 6-0, 6-3 victory.
The Gators’ one and only point did not affect the match much, as the Bulldogs had forced three third sets on three different courts. Grant was the first to finish and clinch the match for the Bulldogs. Grant lost the first set 6-3, but came to win the final two sets 6-0, 7-5 and claimed victory over Spee.
No. 9 Vidmanova’s match against No. 45 Briggs went unfinished on court two 4-6, 7-5, 1-1. No. 56 Reasco’s match against No. 86 Dudeney also went unfinished 5-7, 7-5, 0-0
The Georgia Bulldogs will now travel to Starkville, Mississippi, where they will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m.