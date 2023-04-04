The No. 4 ranked Georgia women’s tennis took a tough loss to the No. 2 ranked Texas A&M in College Station on Sunday, April 2. Georgia’s undefeated record in the SEC was shattered, now standing at 8-1 in SEC action.
The Bulldogs started off strong on the doubles courts with No. 44 Meg Kowalski and Mell Reasco taking a quick 6-1 win over the Aggies’ Gianna Pielet and Daria Smetannikov. However, the Aggies dominated on courts one and two, stealing the doubles point for an early 1-0 lead.
Ania Hertel and Dasha Vidmanova put up a fight, but ultimately fell to the No. 46 ranked pair of Salma Ewing and Jayci Goldsmith 6-4. The No. 31 ranked duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn took another loss to Mia Kupres and Mary Stoiana 6-3.
The Aggies continued their win streak in singles play when No. 120 Goldsmith upset the Bulldog’s No. 57 Anastasiia Lopata, 6-3. 6-2.
Despite the 0-2 deficit, Georgia fought back with two back-to-back wins on courts five and six. Kowalski took an easy win in straight sets against No. 101 Smetannikov, 6-2, 6-3. Following this win, Grant defeated Jeanette Mireles in three sets, 0-6, 6-4, 6-1, leaving the match tied 2-2.
Court one battled to take the lead in a top-10 matchup. The Aggie’s No. 3 Stoiana took down the No. 8 Lea Ma in a third set tiebreaker, ultimately winning 6-4, 7-6 (9-7). This win put the Aggies up 3-2.
Courts two and three both went into third-set tiebreakers, but neither of the matches came out in the Bulldogs’ favor. No. 100 Kupres and No. 66 Reasco battled back and forth, but the Aggies took the win 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), clinching the overall match win.
Texas A&M’s Ewing upset No. 10 Vidmanova, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5) as both teams elected to play the final match out. This win allowed Texas A&M to advance to a 5-2 win over Georgia. Texas A&M remains undefeated in the SEC.
Georgia looks ahead to a pair of home SEC matches this weekend. They face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m.