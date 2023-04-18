The Georgia women’s tennis team finished its regular season on the road against Ole Miss at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center, where the underclassmen showed out in a 4-1 victory.
The matchup between Georgia’s No. 38 ranked duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn against Rachel Krzyzak and Anaelle Leclercq got doubles play started. Grant and Nirundorn won the match 6-3 and improved their record to 10-9 on the year.
The Bulldogs were unable to capitalize on the strong start, as Ania Hertel and Anastasiia Lopata lost to the Rebel’s duo of Ludmila Kareisova and Emma Kette 6-3.
After being down 3-1, Georgia’s Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova fought back and made their match interesting against Lillian Gabrielsen and Kelsey Mize, tying things up at 5-5. Reasco and Vidmanova ultimately fell to the Ole Miss duo 7-5, giving Ole Miss the early lead.
Georgia needed a strong performance in its singles matchups. The team delivered in dominant fashion, winning four matches all in straight sets.
The first victory came on court four where No. 68 Lopata defeated Kette 6-1, 6-2. Lopata is now 6-2 in her last eight singles matches.
The sophomore Grant followed Lopata with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Krzyzak on court five. Grant holds a six-match win streak and is 8-1 in her last nine matches. Fellow sophomore Nirundorn continued her impressive year, this time defeating Reka Zadori 6-4, 6-3 on court six.
Reasco, the No. 66 ranked women’s singles player in the nation, finished things off in style on court three. Her 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win over Leclercq wrapped up the match for Georgia.
With the match being clinched, the two teams elected not to finish the rest of the matches.
No. 3 Lea Ma’s match against Kareisova went unfinished with a score of 2-6, 6-4. No. 5 Vidmanova’s match against Gabrielsen went unfinished 4-6, 6-3.
With the victory, the Bulldogs concluded the regular season with a 19-4 record while going 12-1 in SEC play. They earned the No. 2 seed, along with a double bye in the 2023 SEC tournament that will take place in Fayetteville, Arkansas from April 19-23.