On Thursday, April 6, the No. 5 ranked Georgia women’s tennis team restarted their win streak after defeating the No. 27 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Georgia’s home courts.
This win allowed the Bulldogs to advance their record to 16-4, as they remain undefeated on their home courts.
The Bulldogs pulled off a doubles win right off the bat on court two. The No. 50 ranked duo of Meg Kowalski and Mell Reasco defeated the pair of Gamecocks’ Gracie Mulville and Elise Mills, 6-2.
Following this win was a win from South Carolina’s No. 48 ranked pair of Ayana Akli and Sarah Hamner on court one. Georgia’s duo of Ania Hertel and Dasha Vidmanova put up a good match, but ultimately lost in a tiebreaker, 7-6(7-4). This match left the doubles point to be decided on court three.
Court three also battled back and forth through a tiebreaker, but this one came out in the Bulldogs’ favor. The No. 40 ranked pair of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn came out strong in the tiebreaker, beating the Gamecocks’ duo of Allie Gretkowski and Ana Cruz, 7-6 (7-3). This win gave the doubles point to Georgia, allowing them to take an early 1-0 lead.
In singles play, Georgia’s No. 9 Vidmanova was the first to take a win. She breezed through her match, defeating South Carolina’s No. 19 Hamner, 6-1, 6-2. Georgia remained at a comfortable 2-0 as the other singles matches continued.
South Carolina responded to Georgia’s lead with a straight set win on court three. Mulville beat out No. 56 Reasco, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Georgia’s lead to only one point.
Despite the loss on court three, the Bulldogs continued to put up a fight against the Gamecocks. On court six, the Bulldog’s Grant took a straight set win against the Gamecocks’ Alice Otis, 6-2, 7-5.
The match was clinched on court five by Georgia’s No. 125 Kowalski. The first set remained close, as Kowalski defeated Mills in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-4). However, Kowalski eased through the second set, taking a 6-2 win and clinching the match for Georgia.
There were two close matches left unfinished. On court one, there was a close matchup between Georgia’s No. 3 Lea Ma and South Carolina’s No. 8 Akli. Ma lost the first set 6-3 but responded with a 6-4 win over Akli, forcing a third set. However, Georgia clinched the match before the third set could begin.
On court four, Georgia’s No. 72 Anastasiia Lopata also lost the first set to South Carolina’s Misa Malkin, 6-3. The match was stopped during the second set, where Lopata had the 6-5 lead.
Georgia played another home match on Sunday, April 9. The Bulldogs took on Florida at 1 p.m. in more SEC action. Georgia’s seniors were honored before the match.