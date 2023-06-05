The Georgia women’s tennis team announced the hiring of Jarryd Chaplin as associate head coach on Friday, June 2. Chaplin comes to Athens after four years on Tennessee's staff as an associate head coach, where the team finished in the top 25 in all four years.
“We're excited about the addition of Jarryd to our staff and his extensive experience in the Southeastern Conference as a student-athlete and a coach,” Georgia head coach Drake Bernstein said. “Jarryd brings incredible passion for the game and will be an excellent mentor to our current and future student-athletes. He has learned under great coaches and been a part of programs with high standards and character. He has a proven record of player development, and we're looking forward to him working with our program and welcoming him to Athens and the University of Georgia.”
Chaplin's career journey is quite similar to Bernstein’s. Bernstein played four years at Georgia before joining Alabama’s coaching staff for one year. He then returned to Georgia as an associate head coach and was promoted to head coach on May 8 after the retirement of longtime head coach Jeff Wallace.
Chaplin, a native of Sydney, Australia, had a brief stint at Vanderbilt as a volunteer assistant after his college career at Tennessee. He too returned to his alma mater and joined the Tennessee’s women's tennis team as an assistant coach in 2019.
After being named the 2021 TA Ohio Valley Region Assistant Coach of the Year, Chaplin earned a promotion to associate head coach on Alison Ojeda's staff. In his collegiate playing career, Chaplin compiled a record of 74-44 in doubles while going 64-55 in singles play. He is also a two-time member of the SEC community service team.
"I would like to thank Drake and the entire administration at UGA for this opportunity," Chaplin said. "The Georgia Women's Tennis program has a rich and long-standing tradition of success and excellence. It is a privilege to be a part of its next chapter. I can't wait to meet our student-athletes in person, build trust in our relationships and assist in their development. I would like to thank all the student-athletes, coaches, staff and administration who I have worked with up to this point. I've been fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful people. Let's get to work, and I look forward to meeting everyone in Athens."