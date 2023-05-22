The Georgia women’s tennis team lost to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the NCAA semifinals on Friday, May 19th. The match marked Georgia’s 15th appearance in the semifinals under head coach Jeff Wallace, who will now retire after 38 years with the program.
Georgia ended the season with a SEC championship and a 26-5 overall record.
North Carolina took the doubles point quickly, putting Georgia at the disadvantage. The Bulldogs’ Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco lost to North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley and Abbey Forbes 6-1. Shortly after, Georgia’s duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn fell 6-2 on court two to Elizabeth Scotty and Carson Tanguilig.
The Bulldogs played hard in singles but couldn’t keep up with the Tar Heels, taking three straight losses on courts one, three, and five to lose the match.
Senior Meg Kowalski took a first set win 6-3 against Reilly Tran, but was unable to finish her final match. Kowalski ended her career with 111 singles wins and 96 doubles wins.
"Drake [Bernstein] and Jeff mean the world to me," Kowalski said. "It's been the best five years of my life. I've definitely excelled on the court and become a better player, but walking out these doors today, I know I am a better person and it's because of my incredible mentors and the family I've gotten at UGA."
Wallace echoed much of the same bittersweet sentiment as he now prepares to enter retirement.
"This team is very special," Wallace said. "When it's your last year to coach, you want to go out with a special group. The thing I'll think back to when remembering this team is just how much heart they played with. Just the heart they brought to the courts each day and the fight they brought, the determination. You don't finish first, second or third in the three biggest tournaments without them bringing that energy to everything that we're doing. I'm really proud of this team and really excited.”
Although Georgia’s season has come to an end, five players will be competing in the NCAA singles and doubles tournament that will take place from May 22-27. Guillermina Grant, Lea Ma, Mai Nirundorn, Mell Reasco, and Dasha Vidmanova all look ahead to the tournament.