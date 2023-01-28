The No. 6 Georgia women’s tennis team picked up its first win of the season in a 4-0 sweep over unranked Stetson University who came in sporting a 2-1 record in the ITA Kickoff Weekend matchup.
“It’s awesome. It’s great to play here,” coach Jeff Wallace said. “I thought our team came and played great.”
The Bulldogs picked up the doubles point after the duo of sophomore Mell Reasco and graduate student Meg Kowalski took down Cheri Darley and Pilar Astigarraga Harper of Stetson University 6-2. Senior Ania Hertel and freshman Anastasiia Lopata won their match 6-1 on a breakpoint on court three.
“We put a lot of focus on doubles, it was great to get the doubles point,” Wallace said.
Up 5-2 in their doubles match on court two, Reasco served in the decisive game eight for the Bulldogs, with Kowalski returning to win game eight 40-0, and the match 6-2.
“Last season, we started playing with each other and learned to communicate on the court,” Kowalski said of teammate Mell Reasco. “It was nice to get the gas pedal going for tomorrow.”
The singles matches fared just as good for the Bulldogs, with Reasco picking up 11 straight games to take her match 6-2, 6-0 on court three. Sophomore Guillermina Grant won 6-0, 6-3 and took her match over Harper on court six to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 advantage in the match.
This led to a decisive point on court four between No. 100 Kowalski and Magdalena Hedrzak. Kowalski was up 5-1 in the second set with the game tied 40-all, before clinching the match on a break point to win 6-1, 6-1.
“It’s awesome to be back,” Kowalski said. “It was like Christmas morning waking up today.”
On court one, No. 19 Lea Ma appeared in her first game of the 2023 season for the Bulldogs. Ma rattled off six straight games to take set one 6-1, but had her match against Alanna Di Francesco stopped in the second set due to an apparent ankle injury.
Ma returned down 3-1 in the set, and ultimately got a breakpoint to take game six to make it just a 2-4 advantage for Di Francesco in set two before the match was stopped thanks to a Georgia victory.
“It wasn’t too severe,” Wallace said. “We’ll do what the trainers need to do to get her ready for tomorrow.”
The Bulldogs have high expectations coming into the season after being stopped in the round of 16 4-1 by Duke in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship tournament.
“The number six ranking doesn’t mean much right now,” Wallace said. “It all comes down to May.”
Georgia will face Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame’s women’s tennis team got a win against No. 13 University of Southern California at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Friday, making them a formidable foe. The winner of the match will advance to the 2023 ITA Indoor National Championship in Seattle, Washington.
“Getting this first win under our belt and playing a tough team tomorrow in Notre Dame, it’s great to set the stage for the upcoming season,” Kowalski said. “We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”