On Wednesday, May 17, the Georgia women’s tennis team swept Michigan 4-0 in the NCAA quarterfinal on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida. The team advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the 15th time in program history and for the second time in the last five years.
Georgia’s doubles pairings have played at a high level all year and continued to impress on the big stage.
"Court three in doubles played great and got us on the board there," Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace said. "Court two was down 4-0, and for those guys to come back and win that tiebreaker, with the way that match played out, that was absolutely huge.”
The experienced duo of Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma breezed past Michigan’s Merri Kelly and Kari Miller on court three, defeating them 6-1. On court one, Georgia’s tandem of Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova had the opportunity to seal the doubles point when the two tied the set at 4-4, but ultimately fell to Michigan's Jaeden Brown and Andrea Cerdan 6-4.
The doubles point was set to be decided on court three with the No. 25 ranked sophomore duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn faced off against Julia Fliegner and Lily Jones. Grant and Nirundorn fell down 4-0, but fought back to make it 5-3 and force a tiebreaker. The duo went on to win 7-6 (4).
Up 1-0, the Bulldogs needed three wins in singles play to head to the semifinals. Winning six first sets definitely helped their cause.
No. 81 Anastasiia Lopata was the first to add to the Bulldogs lead as she defeated Cerdan on court four 6-3, 6-4.
On court three, after forcing a first-set tiebreaker and winning 7-6 (10), No. 63 Reasco cruised past No. 51 Julia Fliegner in the second set, 6-3.
The dream year for graduate student Kowalski kept on getting better. With her 7-6 (1), 7-5 win over Jones on court five, Kowlaksi clinched the match and Georgia advanced.
“Meg was battling, gets close in the first set and gets way down and comes back,” Wallace said. “A fifth-year senior against a freshman, that's kind of what you want to see in that situation. Meg just played absolutely incredible. It's a nice win, and I thought Michigan played great."
The No. 4 seed Georgia will now have one of their toughest matchups of the year against the No. 1 seed North Carolina.
The Bulldogs have lost their two matchups this year against the Tar Heels. The first loss came on Feb. 1 at Chapel Hill, where North Carolina won 5-2. The second came in the final of the ITA National Indoor Championship on Feb. 13, where North Carolina swept Georgia 4-0.
"This is a great feeling," Kowalski said. "Our entire team was fighting out there. Georgia is a special place. I think back to four years ago and my freshman year, and seeing where we've come on this journey is really neat."
Georgia’s semifinal matchup against North Carolina was played on Friday, May 19 at the UTSA National Campus.