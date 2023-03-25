The No. 6 ranked Georgia women’s tennis team continued its six-match win streak on Tuesday, March 14 and defeated Mercer 7-0 at home.
The Bulldogs quickly stole the doubles point from Mercer, with courts one and three breezing through their matches.
The No. 26 ranked sophomore duo, Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn, quickly took the first win of the match, blanking Mercer’s Teodora Ristic and Mary Courville 6-0.
The doubles point was secured shortly after, with freshman Anastasiia Lopata and sophomore Dasha Vidmanova taking down Marina Quinones and Lekha Varudandi of Mercer 6-1.
The match on court three was left unfinished. However, the No. 39 ranked pair of sophomore Mell Reasco and graduate Meg Kowalski had the lead 5-2 over Eden Schlagenhauf and Camilla Ciaccia of the Bears.
Georgia then went on to clinch all six singles points. The first to get the points rolling was No. 52 Reasco. She defeated Schlagenhauf in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
Shortly after, No. 122 Kowalski faced Ciaccia once again, this time in singles play, and took her down 6-0, 6-1, giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. Kowalski and Reasco alone took these first three points for the Bulldogs.
Georgia’s Nirundorn clinched the match by shutting out Mercer’s Varudandi 6-0, 6-0. This win gave the Bulldogs the overall 4-0 match win.
No. 64 Lopata took the next point for the Bulldogs on court four. Lopata continued the streak, winning 6-0, 6-3 over Mercer’s Quinones.
No. 10 senior Lea Ma battled hard throughout the first set, going back and forth with her opponent Ristic, ultimately winning the set 7-5. Ma went on to breeze through the second set, winning 6-1 and clinching yet another win for the Bulldogs.
No. 12 Vidmanova fought hard but lost the first set 6-4 to Courville of the Bears, the only set the Bulldogs had lost all day. However, Vidmanova got her groove back and cruised to a 6-1 win in the second set. The pair battled for the win through a third set tie-breaker in which Vidmanova took the win 10-5, completing the match for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs remained undefeated in the SEC and undefeated on their home courts after this win. They remained at home for a pair of SEC matches, facing Alabama on Thursday, March 16 and Auburn on Sunday, March 19.