The No. 5-ranked Georgia women’s tennis team fell to No. 11-ranked Ohio State at their courts in Columbus, Ohio 4-0 on Feb. 5.
In doubles action, graduate student Meg Kowalski and sophomore Mell Reasco were able to get a win over the Buckeyes’ Isabelle Boulais and Akanksha Bhan 6-3.
The wins did not continue in doubles, however. The Bulldogs’ senior Lea Ma and sophomore Dasha Vidmanova lost in their doubles debut 6-3 to Kolie Allen and Danielle Willson on court three. Sophomore Guillermina Grant and sophomore Mai Nirundorn lost on court one to Ohio State’s No. 31-ranked duo of Irina Cantos Siemers and Sydni Ratliff 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for Ohio State.
In singles, the Buckeyes swept the Bulldogs 3-0 to take the match. Georgia’s No. 31-ranked Vidmanova lost to the No. 30-ranked Cantos Siemers 6-4, 6-0 on court two to give Ohio State a 2-0 advantage in the match. Senior Ania Hertel fell to the Buckeyes’ Shelly Bereznyak on court five 6-4, 6-2 to pad the lead for Ohio State 3-0.
The Buckeyes got the clincher on court one, with all the attention on the match between Georgia’s No. 19-ranked Ma and Ohio State’s No. 15-ranked Ratliff. Ratliff went on to win in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to give Ohio State a dominant 4-0 victory.
There were three matches left unfinished. On court three, Ohio State’s Isabelle Boulais was up on 7-6 (9-7), 5-5 on Reasco. On court four, the No. 116-ranked Allen was up on No. 100-ranked Kowalski 2-6, 6-3. 4-0 and on court six, the Buckeyes’ Willson was also up on freshman Anastasiia Lopata 6-2. 5-6.
With the loss, the Bulldogs dropped to 2-2 on the season. After a strong 2-0 start, the Bulldogs have started to slip, including being upset on the road. They now have an opportunity to turn their season around in the upcoming tournament.
Georgia now looks ahead to the ITA Women’s Indoor National Championships in Seattle on Feb. 10. Georgia clinched a spot in the event last Friday with a win over Notre Dame.