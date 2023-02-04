The No. 5 ranked Bulldogs traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on the No. 2 ranked Tar Heels. The Bulldogs fell to the Tar Heels 5-2.
Despite an undefeated start, Georgia now stands at 2-1 for the season, with this loss being its first.
Play started off in doubles, as Georgia’s Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn defeated North Carolina’s Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty 6-3 on court one. This was their first dual match win of the season.
Georgia’s Ania Hertel and Anastasiia Lopata lost to North Carolina’s Abbey Forbes and Reilly Tran 6-4 on court three. This meant that the doubles point would be decided on court two.
Georgia’s duo of graduate student Meg Kowalski and sophomore Mell Reasco had the early advantage over North Carolina’s duo of junior Fiona Crawley and sophomore Carson Tanguilig. Kowalski and Reasco could not get the job finished, as they lost 7-5, and gave UNC the early 1-0 lead.
In singles play, the Bulldogs did not have many bright spots as they only picked up two victories.
No. 19 ranked Lea Ma, earned a victory on her birthday as she took down the No. 1 ranked women’s tennis player in Crawley 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1. The second point came when sophomore Dasha Vidmanova defeated Brantmeier on court two 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Both managed to win, despite each of them losing the first set.
None of the results went in UGA’s favor as the No. 8-ranked Tanguilig defeated Reasco in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 on court three, the No. 5-ranked Forbes defeated the No. 100-ranked Kowalski 7-6 (5), 6-4 on court four, the No. 58-ranked Scotty defeated Hertel 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, and the No. 48-ranked Tran defeating Lopata 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4 on court six.
While Georgia put up a strong effort, including an incredible birthday charged upset from Ma, the team couldn’t overcome the talent North Carolina possesses.
UNC’s rankings alone show off how talented the team is. Brantmeier, unlike her teammates, is the only unranked player who competed in singles. Meanwhile, Vidmanova, who defeated Brantmeier, Ma and Kowalski are the only three ranked players who competed singles for UGA. The talent difference was quantified by the rankings themselves, and that talent difference ultimately helped UNC to victory.
Georgia will stay on the road and travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon.